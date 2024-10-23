Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Breathe Easy: 4 Key Practices For Healthier Indoor Air

You might be shocked by what’s lurking in your indoor air. Here are four simple ways to enhance the air quality in your home.

Breathe Easy: 4 Key Practices For Healthier Indoor Air

You might be shocked by what’s lurking in your indoor air. Here are four simple ways to enhance the air quality in your home.

While many people are increasingly concerned about outdoor air pollution and its effects on health, it’s crucial not to overlook indoor air quality. Just as you monitor the air outside, pay attention to what’s happening inside your space.

“Various bacteria, allergens, germs, viruses, dirt, and dust can invade your home without you realizing it,” warns an expert. “These pathogens can enter through windows and doors, negatively impacting your indoor air quality.”

She adds, “This can increase the likelihood of illness or viral infections, making it essential to take precautions to keep your indoor air quality healthy for your well-being.”

  1. Reduce Indoor Pollution: While you can’t control outdoor air quality, you can manage what happens indoors. Be aware of activities that can worsen air quality, such as smoking, poor cleaning habits, inadequate ventilation, and using strong-smelling cleaning products. Avoiding these behaviors can help improve your indoor air.
  2. Ensure Proper Ventilation: Promote good airflow in your home. If outdoor air quality is better with less pollution, consider opening your windows. This allows fresh air to circulate while removing pathogens and dust that can affect your indoor air quality.
  3. Maintain Cleanliness: Regular cleaning is vital for eliminating dust and dirt that contribute to poor air quality. Deep cleaning and dusting surfaces can significantly enhance the air quality in your home.
  4. Utilize Air Purifiers: Enhance these practices by using air purifiers. Installing high-quality air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters in your living spaces can effectively remove pollutants, allergens, and harmful particles, ensuring cleaner air for breathing.

Filed under

AIR PURIFIERS delhi pollution HEPA FILTERS PROPER VENTILATION
Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

‘Mutual Trust, Respect And Sensitivity Will Guide Bilateral Relations’: PM Modi After Meeting Xi Jinping

‘Mutual Trust, Respect And Sensitivity Will Guide Bilateral Relations’: PM Modi After Meeting Xi Jinping

Terror Attack Strikes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters in Ankara, Causing Multiple Fatalities and Injuries

Terror Attack Strikes Turkish Aerospace Headquarters in Ankara, Causing Multiple Fatalities and Injuries

Threat To Tourists: Israel’s National Security Council Warns Of Terror Risk In Sri Lanka Beaches

Threat To Tourists: Israel’s National Security Council Warns Of Terror Risk In Sri Lanka Beaches

Investors Subscribe Waaree Energies’ IPO 76.34 Times Offer Size On Last Day

Investors Subscribe Waaree Energies’ IPO 76.34 Times Offer Size On Last Day

Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox