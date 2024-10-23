Breathe Easy: 4 Key Practices For Healthier Indoor Air

You might be shocked by what’s lurking in your indoor air. Here are four simple ways to enhance the air quality in your home.

While many people are increasingly concerned about outdoor air pollution and its effects on health, it’s crucial not to overlook indoor air quality. Just as you monitor the air outside, pay attention to what’s happening inside your space.

“Various bacteria, allergens, germs, viruses, dirt, and dust can invade your home without you realizing it,” warns an expert. “These pathogens can enter through windows and doors, negatively impacting your indoor air quality.”

She adds, “This can increase the likelihood of illness or viral infections, making it essential to take precautions to keep your indoor air quality healthy for your well-being.”