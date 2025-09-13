Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It

Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It

An Indian woman, Bhagyashree Tak, shared a video from Freiburg showing the city’s “Bächle,” small water channels where people dip their feet and relax. She compared it to India’s drains, sparking viral reactions about how cleanliness and culture can turn ordinary things into heritage.

Image Credit - Pixabay
Image Credit - Pixabay

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 13, 2025 15:54:38 IST

An Indian woman visiting Germany has gone viral on social media after sharing her surprise at how something that looks like a simple drain back home is treated as a cultural highlight in Europe.

The woman, Bhagyashree Tak, posted a short video from Freiburg where she showed the city’s famous “Bächle,” which are small water channels that run through the old town. In the clip, she can be heard asking in Hindi, “What do you think this is? A drain? In Germany it is called a Bächle. People dip their feet in it and relax.”

Naali vs Bächle

She also shared the video with a witty caption: “In India we call it naali, in Germany they call it Bächle! Culture shock 101: what I used to jump over back home, people here dip their feet into (and kids sail paper boats in). Freiburg’s tiny water canals are centuries old, built for fire safety and water supply. Who knew a naali could be this fancy?”

The text on the video itself read: “Cultural shock in Germany.” Since being posted, the video has been viewed more than 8 lakh times and has received plenty of comments.



Many people found the video both funny and meaningful. One user wrote, “This is so relatable. What we ignore in India becomes heritage in Europe.” Another commented, “It’s all about perspective. In Germany they clean and maintain it, so people respect it.”

Amusing and Sad: Mixed Reactions From Users

An amused viewer said, “Only Indians can truly understand why this feels shocking. Back home, no one would dream of dipping their feet in a drain.” Others reflected on the bigger picture: “If we kept our water channels clean, they could also become cultural icons.” Another user summed it up: “History and cleanliness can turn even the simplest thing into something special.”

One more user lamented the throwing of garbage in naalis of our country: “Aapne desh ki naali meh garbage fekna baand kaare and drainage system better hoto toh surely appreciate karenge… Our country is beautiful but corruption and lack of civic sense ruining it all…”

Also Read: Science Unveils: Why Do We Feel Compelled to Nibble Adorable Babies?

Tags: Freiburg Bachlenaali vs Bachle

RELATED News

Tiny Wonder, Giant Spirit: Meet The World’s Shortest Woman
IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More
Science Unveils: Why Do We Feel Compelled to Nibble Adorable Babies?
Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion
Most Unique & Bizarre Global Festivals You Wont Believe

LATEST NEWS

Calls for peaceful resistance grow as tensions escalate in PoJK
Intervision Returns To Russia: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Greets Participants, India Among 23 Countries In The List
Are Trump And Putin Visiting India? How Diplomatic Moves Are Driving Market Sentiment As Nifty 50 Eyes 26,000
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
True Hope Foundation Becomes The First Crowdfunding Platform to Lead Flood Relief in Vrindavan with 18 Rescue Boats
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
‘Trade, Water, Talks And Terrorism Can’t Go Together, Why Cricket?’: AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India’s Enterprises
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Anything New For NRI Taxpayers This Year?
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It

QUICK LINKS