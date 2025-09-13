Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It

An Indian woman visiting Germany has gone viral on social media after sharing her surprise at how something that looks like a simple drain back home is treated as a cultural highlight in Europe.

The woman, Bhagyashree Tak, posted a short video from Freiburg where she showed the city’s famous “Bächle,” which are small water channels that run through the old town. In the clip, she can be heard asking in Hindi, “What do you think this is? A drain? In Germany it is called a Bächle. People dip their feet in it and relax.”

Naali vs Bächle

She also shared the video with a witty caption: “In India we call it naali, in Germany they call it Bächle! Culture shock 101: what I used to jump over back home, people here dip their feet into (and kids sail paper boats in). Freiburg’s tiny water canals are centuries old, built for fire safety and water supply. Who knew a naali could be this fancy?”

The text on the video itself read: "Cultural shock in Germany." Since being posted, the video has been viewed more than 8 lakh times and has received plenty of comments.







Many people found the video both funny and meaningful. One user wrote, “This is so relatable. What we ignore in India becomes heritage in Europe.” Another commented, “It’s all about perspective. In Germany they clean and maintain it, so people respect it.”

Amusing and Sad: Mixed Reactions From Users

An amused viewer said, “Only Indians can truly understand why this feels shocking. Back home, no one would dream of dipping their feet in a drain.” Others reflected on the bigger picture: “If we kept our water channels clean, they could also become cultural icons.” Another user summed it up: “History and cleanliness can turn even the simplest thing into something special.”

One more user lamented the throwing of garbage in naalis of our country: “Aapne desh ki naali meh garbage fekna baand kaare and drainage system better hoto toh surely appreciate karenge… Our country is beautiful but corruption and lack of civic sense ruining it all…”

