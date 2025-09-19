Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’

A husband and wife quarrelled in a street fight that has been viral due to the video of their fight shared on the internet.

The video depicts the woman transforming a crowded marketplace into a wrestling match since she strikes, kicks, and punches her husband in the street outside a bangle shop, yet the man has attempted to save himself to no avail.

Wife beats up husband in a marketplace

The people were surprised by the fact that people who were not part of the fight were too busy recording the fight on their phones and applauding rather than stopping the fight.

The motive of the argument is unclear; however, the violent gestures made by the woman drew the attention of all people. Some viewers laughed at the scene, whereas others thought that the fight was not genuine and real.

The video starts as the woman punches her husband, kicking him down outside the bangle shop and hits him with bangles. Once, she even takes his head close to a sewer as she proceeds to beat him. She does not stop the efforts of the man to defend himself. Weirdly enough, nobody in the crowd intervened and stopped the fight.

Kalesh b/w a Couple pic.twitter.com/qeUVf42EJP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 17, 2025

How did the Internet react?

WWE, scripted fights with drama.

Indian couples: unscripted, 100% real, no commercial break 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/kT7yuXsV9k — Tango Charlie (@Charlie86861) September 17, 2025

Bechare ko samajhne mein hi 2 min laga hoga ki achanak yeh peechhe se attack kisne kiya. — Swapna Kumar Panda (@swapnakpanda) September 18, 2025

That woman has got some fighting skills.. !!.. She can definitely compete in WWE.. .. 😂🤣 — Meenakshi Arya (@Arya7meena) September 17, 2025

