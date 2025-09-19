Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’

Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’

A shocking viral video shows a wife thrashing her husband outside a bangle shop in a crowded marketplace, punching, kicking, and even dragging his head near a sewer. Onlookers recorded and applauded instead of intervening, sparking mixed reactions online over the authenticity of the fight.

Street fight between a husband and wife in Kanpur has gone viral (Pic Credit: X)
Street fight between a husband and wife in Kanpur has gone viral (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 19, 2025 10:39:35 IST

A husband and wife quarrelled in a street fight that has been viral due to the video of their fight shared on the internet.

The video depicts the woman transforming a crowded marketplace into a wrestling match since she strikes, kicks, and punches her husband in the street outside a bangle shop, yet the man has attempted to save himself to no avail.

Wife beats up husband in a marketplace

The people were surprised by the fact that people who were not part of the fight were too busy recording the fight on their phones and applauding rather than stopping the fight.

The motive of the argument is unclear; however, the violent gestures made by the woman drew the attention of all people. Some viewers laughed at the scene, whereas others thought that the fight was not genuine and real.

The video starts as the woman punches her husband, kicking him down outside the bangle shop and hits him with bangles. Once, she even takes his head close to a sewer as she proceeds to beat him. She does not stop the efforts of the man to defend himself. Weirdly enough, nobody in the crowd intervened and stopped the fight.

How did the Internet react?

ALSO READ: What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

Tags: husband wife fightKanpuruttar pradeshviral video

RELATED News

iPhone 17 Sale Starts In India: Pair It With Watch Series 11 For The Ultimate Combo!
iPhone 17 Series Launch: Scuffle Breaks Out During Rush Outside Apple Store in Mumbai, Security Intervenes- Watch Video!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!
WATCH: Hundreds Of People Queue Up Early Morning In New Delhi And Mumbai To Get Their Hands On iPhone 17, Long Lines Even Before The Stores Open
UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference

LATEST NEWS

India Unveils Striking Medals For IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships Ahead Of Historic Event
Samsung Group to hire 60,000 new employees by 2029
Laver Cup 2025: Alcaraz, Zverev combine gives Europe edge over Team World
DUSU Election 2025 Result: Win a Prediction for Delhi University President Post
Brett James Dead: Grammy-Winning Country Songwriter Among 3 Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
Kerala Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy in Assembly
"Among the worst mayors in the world": Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan
iPhone 17 series on sale in India; long queues seen outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’
Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’
Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’
Caught On Cam: Wife Brutally Kicks, Slaps And Thrashes Husband In Market Despite Being In A ‘Ghoonghat’

QUICK LINKS