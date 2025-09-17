What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the conglomerate that operates businesses in such industries as energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail, and telecommunications, pays his personal staff such as drivers and household staff, relatively handsomely as allowances, insurance, and competitive wages.

Mukesh Ambani is currently the 18th richest individual in the world and the richest in Asia with a net worth of $105.5B as of September 17, 2025, as revealed by Forbes.

Nevertheless, he continues to limit his own salary to 15 crore a year, the report stated, which further said that this has always been the scenario since the financial year 2008-09.

How much does Mukesh Ambani’s driver earn per month?

The personal driver of Mukesh Ambani earns a whopping amount of 2 lakh per month, which translates into 24 lakh per annum, based on a report that quoted a social media viral video that was leaked in 2017 that exposed this information.

But that was seven years ago, and the present salary can be even a bit higher in case such was the case seven years ago.

Why do drivers of the Ambani family receive so much?

The fact that drivers of the Ambani family and other affluent individuals are paid a lot is partly explained by the fact that they are professional drivers who undergo a rather rigorous training process and are trained to be able to operate not only luxury but also bulletproof vehicles to provide the highest level of safety and security to the occupants.

In most cases, these are professional drivers who are employed by the rich in private contracting firms where they are also trained.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani Makes Big Move, Buys Tech Billionaire Robert Pera’s Building In New York For Rs…