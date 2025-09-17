What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man with a net worth of $103 billion, limits his salary to ₹15 crore per year. Yet his personal driver earns ₹2 lakh per month due to rigorous training in operating luxury and bulletproof vehicles, highlighting the high compensation in elite households.

Mukesh Ambani (Pic Credit: Flickr)
Mukesh Ambani (Pic Credit: Flickr)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 17, 2025 16:48:18 IST

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the conglomerate that operates businesses in such industries as energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail, and telecommunications, pays his personal staff such as drivers and household staff, relatively handsomely as allowances, insurance, and competitive wages.

Mukesh Ambani is currently the 18th richest individual in the world and the richest in Asia with a net worth of $105.5B as of September 17, 2025, as revealed by Forbes. 

Nevertheless, he continues to limit his own salary to 15 crore a year, the report stated, which further said that this has always been the scenario since the financial year 2008-09.

How much does Mukesh Ambani’s driver earn per month? 

The personal driver of Mukesh Ambani earns a whopping amount of 2 lakh per month, which translates into 24 lakh per annum, based on a report that quoted a social media viral video that was leaked in 2017 that exposed this information. 

But that was seven years ago, and the present salary can be even a bit higher in case such was the case seven years ago.

Why do drivers of the Ambani family receive so much?

The fact that drivers of the Ambani family and other affluent individuals are paid a lot is partly explained by the fact that they are professional drivers who undergo a rather rigorous training process and are trained to be able to operate not only luxury but also bulletproof vehicles to provide the highest level of safety and security to the occupants.

In most cases, these are professional drivers who are employed by the rich in private contracting firms where they are also trained.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani Makes Big Move, Buys Tech Billionaire Robert Pera’s Building In New York For Rs…

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Mukesh Ambani

RELATED News

THIS Indian Man Survived For Shocking 411 Days Without Food, Used This Secret Method For Next 20 Years Leading NASA To Study Him
Ashay Mohile Honored for Transformative Impact in Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and Infrastructure Security Leadership
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi
Union Minister CR Patil joins cleanliness drive in Surat on PM Modi's birthday

LATEST NEWS

Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
Watch: With The Very First Throw, Neeraj Chopra Enters The Finals Of The World Athletics Championship
Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Australia ODIs, Tejal Hasabnis replaces
Saiyaara Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Non-English Film, Beats Fall For Me, Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Thank Fans For The Rare Feat
PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 10 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Thomas Partey departs after pleading not guilty to UK rape, sexual assault charges
Car-Free City: Where Vehicles Are Banned and Streets Belong to People
Hansraj Junior Anurag Kashyap Reveals Entire College Watched ‘Economics Topper’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Deewana In 1992
Yulia Navalnaya says foreign tests show her husband was poisoned
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame
What Is The Monthly Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Driver? His Annual Income Will Put MBAs To Shame

QUICK LINKS