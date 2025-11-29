Check These Top 10 National Parks In India For A Perfect Tiger Safari Tour This December

National Parks In India: As December arrives, India’s forests, grasslands and wetlands burst into life. Cooler temperatures, thriving wildlife and the arrival of migratory birds make this one of the most exciting months for nature tourism. From lion territories in Gujarat to rhino lands in Assam and tiger belts across Central India, December marks the start of peak safari season ideal for photography, birdwatching and spotting big cats in open meadows.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Once a royal hunting ground, Ranthambore remains one of India’s most iconic tiger reserves. Its dry deciduous forests, crumbling ruins and the majestic 10th-century fort create a spectacular setting for spotting Bengal tigers basking in mild winter sunlight. The cool weather ensures comfortable safaris and endless photo opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

India’s oldest national park continues to be a favourite among travellers, especially those arriving from Delhi-NCR. Home to tigers, elephants and over 600 bird species, Corbett offers rich biodiversity. The Dhikala zone, in particular, is known for high chances of big-cat sightings and herds of deer grazing through the grasslands.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

A premier destination in the Northeast, Kaziranga is famed for hosting the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros. December brings ideal conditions—dry terrain, pleasant temperatures and excellent visibility—for jeep and elephant safaris. The landscape transforms into a vibrant winter paradise teeming with wildlife.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Known for its thriving population of tigers and the rare barasingha, Kanha offers long, comfortable safari rides through sal forests and vast grasslands during December. Eco-lodges add to the charm, giving visitors a taste of Madhya Pradesh’s warm jungle hospitality.

Gir National Park, Gujarat

The only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion, Gir offers a wildlife experience unique to India. December’s cool climate makes it perfect for exploring its rugged landscape dotted with teak forests and watering holes. Apart from lions, visitors can spot leopards, nilgai and a rich variety of birds.

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Set in the lush Western Ghats, Periyar is centred around the scenic Periyar Lake. December enhances the charm of boat safaris where elephants, bison and even tigers are often seen near the water’s edge. The surrounding spice plantations add an aromatic touch to the journey.

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh boasts one of India’s highest tiger densities, making it a favourite among wildlife photographers. Its open meadows and forested hills provide ideal conditions for sightings in December. Leopards, sloth bears and diverse birdlife add to the park’s appeal.

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans’ vast mangrove ecosystem is home to the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger. December brings pleasant weather and lower humidity, perfect for boat safaris through winding tidal creeks. Saltwater crocodiles, water monitors and migratory birds are frequently spotted.

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

Formerly Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO site becomes a haven for birdwatchers in December. Thousands of migratory birds from Europe and Central Asia, including Siberian cranes, ducks and geese, fill its wetlands, creating one of India’s most spectacular winter birding scenes.

Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Nagarhole is known for its thriving populations of tigers, elephants, gaurs and leopards. December brings crisp mornings and lush post-monsoon greenery. The park is particularly famous for leopard sightings and Western Ghats-endemic bird species.

