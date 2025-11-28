THIS Is India’s Only Railway Station Runs Without A Name Since 2008

India has more than 7,000 railway stations, but one station in West Bengal continues to run without a name. This unusual station has operated since 2008 without any official identity, making it the only nameless railway station in the country. It sits on the Bankura–Masagram railway line and sees regular passenger movement every day. Trains stop here on schedule, and staff members carry out all duties as usual.

However, passengers who arrive for the first time often look confused, as the yellow boards on both sides of the platform remain blank, giving no clue about the station’s name or location.

How the Station Lost Its Name

The railway station lost its name due to a long-standing dispute between two neighbouring villages- Raina and Rainagar. Both villages have claimed authority over the station area, and this disagreement prevented Indian Railways from finalising an official name.

The station originally carried the name Rainagarh, but residents filed a complaint with the railway board demanding a name change. Since then, the station boards have remained empty. The signboards stand in bright yellow, yet show no text, reflecting the unresolved conflict. As the dispute moved to court, the station continues to operate without any recognised identity.

Despite having no name, the station remains completely functional. Only the Bankura–Masagram local train halts here, stopping six times a day for passengers. Many travellers who get down at this stop often find themselves confused because they cannot identify where they have arrived.

They seek help from nearby residents to understand the exact location. Station Master Nabakumar Nandi oversees the operations and confirms that the naming issue remains under court review. Even with no name displayed anywhere, the ticketing system uses the station’s old name, Rainagar, when issuing printed tickets for passengers.

Ticketing and Daily Challenges

Sundays bring a different kind of challenge for the station staff. Since no trains halt on this day, the station master travels to Burdwan town to collect fresh ticket stock for the coming week. The ticket slips still carry the old name, which helps passengers identify the station on paper even though the platform boards stay blank. The station continues to serve local travellers every day, operating like any other railway stop, except for its missing identity. Until the court resolves the dispute between Raina and Rainagar villages, the station will continue functioning without a name.

