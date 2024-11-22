Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

The Chinese Man travelled from China to Australia weekly to attend his classes and chose not to permanently settled there just to be with his Girlfriend, who was in China.

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

When a thought of Long distance relationship became a little too exhausting, a Chinese man came up with a unique yet not so affordable idea.

He travelled from China to Australia weekly to attend his classes. He chose not to permanently settled there just to be with his Girlfriend, who was in China.

Well, it may stun you! But the man believes it was worth for love in a 11 weeks documentary, he recorded while hopping between China and Australia.

This is about Xu Guangli, a 28-year-old student from China, who was completing his master’s degree in arts management from RMIT University in Melbourne.

For three months, Xu traveled weekly between Shandong, China, and Melbourne, Australia, to attend a single class while maintaining a long-distance relationship.

He began his remarkable journey in August. Each week, he left his home in Dezhou at 7 a.m., traveled to Jinan to catch a flight, and arrived in Melbourne after a layover. He attended his class, spent a night on a friend’s couch to save money, and returned to China the following day. Each round trip took three days and cost 6,700 yuan (about $920).

“It was my last semester, and I only needed one class to graduate,” Xu explained. “More importantly, my girlfriend had returned to China, and life in Melbourne on my own was lonely.”

Was it only for love?

Having spent eight years studying in Australia, Xu saw the trips as a chance to maintain his relationship and gain insights into China’s work environment, which he believed would help his career. Despite the exhausting schedule, Xu shared that the time and money were “worth it for love and the good food at home.”

Xu documented his journey on social media, attracting nearly 10,000 followers who were amazed by his stamina and dedication. Many praised his commitment, with one commenter writing, “I have never seen anyone so devoted to love before.”

Xu completed his studies in October, bringing an end to his weekly commutes.

So, Will you that for love?

