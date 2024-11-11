Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Auspicious Timings, Rituals, And Spiritual Significance

According to Hinduism, it is the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi that Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month slumber since he had been sleeping for thousands of years and needed his recharge of divine energy. (Read more below)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also commonly known as Prabodhini Ekadashi is the most sacred days of Hinduism’s calendar, which falls every year on the eleventh day of Kartik month during Shukla Paksha. This year, it falls on 12th November 2024 which will mark the end of the holy four-month Chaturmas period when Lord Vishnu is said to sleep into divine slumber. This is the day when devotees hail it by way of prayers, fasting, and ceremonies, because Lord Vishnu will wake up on this day and the spiritually auspicious period will begin.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu cycle of rest begins with the night of Dev Shayani Ekadashi. The date falls on Shukla Paksha of the Ashadha month, during June-Jul. Chaturmas is a period in which religious ceremonies like weddings are to be kept in abeyance. Consequently, Dev Uthani Ekadashi in Kartik marks the ending of such divine slumber as Lord Vishnu “wakes up.”

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 Date and Muhurat

Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. The details of the parana time for the puja rituals are as follows:

Parana Time (Upavasa Breaking): 13 Nov 2024 6:42 AM to 8:51 AM

Ekadashi Starts: 11 Nov 2024 6:46 PM

Ekadashi Ends: 12 Nov 2024 4:04 PM

What is the Significance and Mythology of Dev Uthani Ekadashi?

According to Hinduism, it is the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi that Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month slumber since he had been sleeping for thousands of years and needed his recharge of divine energy. The month of Kartik is said to be completely reverence-filled since this awakening of Lord Vishnu is the most sacred moment in time to be started with a journey of spiritual pursuits.

It does signify that it is the time for happy marriages and religious functions. It signifies the power of Lord Vishnu which protects. His emergence marks a period of rejuvenation for the soul, for he resumes his method of restoring the balance of the universe. Devotees celebrate this day with fasting, repetition of prayers, and rituals, which can be held in good faith to bring good fortune, prosperity, and protection against evil influences.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is widely celebrated throughout India, where families gather, either in temples or within homes, to pray and commemorate the divine significance of the day. Their awakening is said to be an official start to the wedding season, bringing joy and a renewed sense of happiness anticipation into the Hindu community.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter