Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

In a heartwarming display of devotion, the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be dressed in specially chosen woollen garments, quilts, and pashmina shawls starting from November 20. This gesture, marking the start of the winter season and the celebrations of Aghan ki Panchami, is not just a practical measure to protect the idol from the cold but also a symbolic act of love and reverence. It reflects the deep connection millions of devotees feel for Lord Ram.

As the temperatures dip in northern India, the Ram Lalla idol, which represents Lord Ram in his infant form, will be wrapped in cozy quilts and soft pashmina shawls. These garments are carefully selected to provide warmth to the idol, ensuring that it remains comfortable during the chilly winter nights. The choice of pashmina shawls, made from the finest wool of Himalayan goats, adds an extra layer of care, reflecting the deep devotion of the temple’s caretakers and the community. This year, the idol will also wear special garments for Aghan ki Panchami, a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar, which falls on November 20.

Additionally, starting on November 20, the idol will undergo a new ritual as part of the winter customs. For the first time, Ram Lalla will be bathed with lukewarm water. This act, done with great reverence, is part of the seasonal rituals that seek to purify and protect the idol. The lukewarm water bath represents not only cleanliness but also the warmth and care the devotees wish to offer to the deity, ensuring that the idol remains both physically and spiritually well.

Aghan ki Panchami is traditionally a time for special rituals and worship dedicated to Lord Ram, and these new additions to the winter rituals are seen as a meaningful way to honor the sacred idol. The pashmina shawls and quilts are not just about keeping the idol warm—they symbolize the emotional warmth and love that millions of Hindus have for Ram Lalla. The bathing ritual, too, is a sign of respect and devotion, reinforcing the deep spiritual connection between the deity and his followers.

This practice is also symbolic of the ongoing transformation of the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Once the center of political and religious controversy, it is now a place of peace and spiritual significance. The rituals being introduced, including the new winter traditions, serve to deepen the bond between the Ram Lalla idol and the devotees who come to Ayodhya from all corners of the country and beyond. With the grand Ram Mandir nearing completion, these customs mark a new chapter in the long history of the site, one that emphasizes care, respect, and the unbreakable faith of the Hindu community.

For many of the devotees, the act of dressing Ram Lalla in quilts, shawls, and bathing the idol with lukewarm water is not just a ritual—it is a personal offering of love and devotion. It shows that Lord Ram, in his form as Ram Lalla, is revered and cherished as a living presence in the hearts of millions. These traditions remind us of the deep and enduring faith that continues to thrive at the Ram Janmabhoomi, bringing people together in reverence for the deity and in gratitude for the blessings he represents.

As November 20 approaches, the people of Ayodhya and Hindus around the world will eagerly look forward to these rituals, which serve as a reminder of the sacredness of the Ram Lalla idol. In these small, yet meaningful acts, the love and devotion of the community shine through, reaffirming the spiritual significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi site and the divine presence of Lord Ram.

