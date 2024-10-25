Dhanteras 2024: Know The Timing, Magical Rituals To Attract Wealth & Abundance

Dhanteras is not just about the rituals; it embodies a spirit of gratitude and hope for prosperity in the coming year. By participating in these time-honored practices, devotees not only honor their deities but also invite abundance into their lives. (Read more below)

As the festive season approaches, Dhanteras 2024 marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration, a time steeped in rich traditions and spiritual significance. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29, 2024, making it a day for rituals that honor prosperity and well-being. Devotees will worship Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda, Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of prosperity.

Why Dhanteras is Special: Significance and Traditions

Known as Dhantrayodashi, this day holds immense importance in Hindu culture. According to mythology, it is believed that Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) on this day, holding a pot of nectar. This rich symbolism gives rise to the custom of purchasing metal items, especially utensils, on Dhanteras as it is considered an auspicious act that brings good fortune.

Key Dates and Timing for Dhanteras 2024

Mark your calendars! Here are the key timings for Dhanteras in 2024:

Kartik Krishna Trayodashi Tithi begins: October 29, 2024, 10:31 AM

October 29, 2024, 10:31 AM Kartik Krishna Trayodashi Tithi ends: October 30, 2024, 1:15 PM

October 30, 2024, 1:15 PM Puja Muhurat: 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM

6:31 PM to 8:13 PM Yam Deepam Muhurat: 5:38 PM to 6:55 PM

Rituals and Customs: How to Celebrate Dhanteras

The rituals on Dhanteras are rich in symbolism and involve a series of well-defined practices:

House Cleaning and Bathing: Begin the day with thorough cleaning of your home. A bath before sunrise is customary. Decorations: Adorn your entrance with rangoli, hang torans (decorative garlands), and create footprints of Goddess Lakshmi leading into your home. Worshipping Lord Dhanvantari: Offer items like Krishna Tulsi, cow’s milk, and butter. If you have bought brass items, present them to the deity, followed by reciting the Dhanvantari Stotra. Worshipping Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi: Conduct a Shodashopachara (16-step ritual) by offering kumkum, turmeric, rice, and food items while facing the north. Purchasing Items: Make your purchases during the auspicious muhurat and remember to offer them to Goddess Lakshmi before their use. Yam Deepam: In the evening, create a four-faced lamp with flour, fill it with mustard or sesame oil, and place it facing south at your entrance, honoring Lord Yama, the god of death.

The Importance of ‘Yam Deepam’

Lighting diyas during Yam Deepam is a significant custom. It is believed that lighting a lamp in honor of Lord Yama helps devotees escape the fear of untimely death, thus adding a layer of spiritual protection to the festivities.

Mantras for Dhanteras Puja

To enhance the auspiciousness of the rituals, recite the following mantras during the puja:

Lord Dhanvantari Mantra:

“Om Namo Bhagavate Dhanvantaraye Vishnurupaya Namo Namah”

“Om Namo Bhagavate Dhanvantaraye Vishnurupaya Namo Namah” Kuber Mantra:

“Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye Dhanadhanyasamriddhim Me Dehi Dapay”

Dhanteras is not just about the rituals; it embodies a spirit of gratitude and hope for prosperity in the coming year. By participating in these time-honored practices, devotees not only honor their deities but also invite abundance into their lives.

[Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on cultural beliefs and is intended for general guidance only. Individual experiences may vary.]

