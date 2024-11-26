Drunk Co-Passenger Slept Inside Loo For 30 Minutes: SC Judge Shares Unpleasant fFlight Experience

The court is considering various strategies, including improved crew training, strategic seating arrangements, and a stronger legal framework to ensure passenger safety and prevent future disruptions on flights.

In a recent hearing, Supreme Court Justices K.V. Viswanathan and Surya Kant shared an unpleasant flight experience involving two intoxicated passengers, highlighting the growing concerns about unruly behavior on flights. The incident, which occurred on a flight they were aboard, has sparked discussions on the need for more effective measures to manage disruptive air travelers.

Unruly Passengers Cause Chaos During Flight

Justice Viswanathan recounted the incident, explaining that two male passengers were heavily intoxicated during the flight. One of the passengers went to the washroom and fell asleep, while the other became violently ill and needed a bag to vomit in. With the all-female crew struggling to manage the situation, there was a delay of 30-35 minutes before the situation could be handled.

“The door to the washroom couldn’t be opened for nearly 30 minutes. The crew had to request my co-passenger to help remove the intoxicated individual from the washroom and return him to his seat,” Justice Viswanathan explained. He noted that the flight lasted for about 2.4 hours.

Court Weighs In on Measures to Address Unruly Passengers

During the hearing, Justice Viswanathan, along with Justice B.R. Gavai, urged authorities to come up with more innovative solutions to prevent such incidents from recurring. The justices emphasized the need for a strategic seating plan to better handle potentially disruptive passengers. They expressed concerns about the increased frequency of such occurrences on flights and the growing challenge they pose for flight crews, particularly in the case of unruly and drunk passengers.

Earlier Case Under Review: Male Passenger Urinates on Woman

The court is also reviewing a prior case involving an Air India flight in which a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman in a drunken state during a flight from New York to Delhi in November 2022. The incident occurred in the business class section of the flight. Shankar Mishra, the accused, has been named in the case, which raised serious concerns about the safety and comfort of passengers on board.

The Need for Stricter Measures Against Unruly Air Passengers

The Supreme Court’s intervention underscores the growing need for effective policies to address the issue of unruly passengers. The court is considering various strategies, including improved crew training, strategic seating arrangements, and a stronger legal framework to ensure passenger safety and prevent future disruptions on flights.

