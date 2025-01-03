Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

On New Year's Day, Pichai took to X to wish his followers a Happy New Year. Elon Musk promptly reposted Pichai’s message.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has been ‘interacting’ a lot with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on social media lately. Musk has publicly reacted to Pichai’s posts for the second time in less than a month.

On New Year’s Day, Pichai took to X to wish his followers a Happy New Year. “Happy New Year! Lots to look forward to in 2025,” he wrote. Musk, never one to shy away from social media interactions, promptly reposted Pichai’s message.

Happy New Year! Lots to look forward to in 2025. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 1, 2025

Just last month, Pichai, who is an ardent cricket lover, had admired India’s ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional batting display. He confessed that he himself had searched Bumrah’s incredible batting on Google and wished that he too could hook Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowler, for a six. Musk responded by saying “Nice.”

I did Google it:) anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93 saving the follow on with Deep! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 17, 2024

Gotta watch a sa-ind game one day at newlands or wanderers:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 17, 2024

Both Musk and Pichai have weighed in on some of the serious tech subjects, space exploration and quantum computing. In December 2024, Pichai floated the idea of one day building a quantum cluster in space, using SpaceX’s Starship. Musk replied almost instantly, “It would probably happen,” before the two CEOs went on for a brief back-and-forth on the exciting prospect of merging quantum technology with space exploration.

We should do a quantum cluster in space with Starship one day:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 9, 2024

