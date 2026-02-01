From Alina Amir Viral MMS to Umair Marry 7:11-Minute Clip: Why Are Pakistani Leaked Video Claims Trending On Indian Feeds? The Reason Will Shock You

Viral MMS: In January 2026, a surge of online scams swept across South Asia, with fraudsters circulating emails and links claiming to contain leaked private videos of social media influencers. These messages were designed to lure users into clicking on malicious links under the guise of exclusive or “viral” content.

To create an illusion of authenticity, scammers used precise video timestamps such as 7:11, 4:47, and 19:34, exploiting search engine behaviour to push harmful webpages higher in results. In reality, these links either led to fabricated content or redirected users to malware downloads, betting app installers, adult websites, or spam portals.

Cybercriminals also adopted advanced techniques like parasite SEO, embedding risky content on legitimate government and university websites. This tactic misled users into believing the links were safe, increasing the success rate of the scams.

Why Are Pakistani Leaked Video Claims Trending On Indian Feeds

Several well-known personalities were dragged into these schemes, including Alina Amir, Marry and Umair, as well as other influencers such as Payal Gaming and Fatima Jatoi. In most cases, the alleged videos were either AI-generated deepfakes, repurposed vlogs, or entirely nonexistent, created solely for data theft or device infection.

Some influencers publicly addressed the issue. Payal Gaming filed a police complaint in India, while Alina Amir released a statement highlighting the misuse of AI manipulation and calling for stricter action against digital harassment. Others, including Arohi Mim and the Marry–Umair couple, chose to ignore the rumours to avoid amplifying them.

Fact-checkers and cybersecurity experts have urged users to avoid clicking links that promote videos with specific durations, a common red flag in such scams. They also shared tips to identify AI-generated deepfakes, such as unnatural blinking, distorted facial movements, or mismatched lip-syncing.

Experts further warned that sensational headlines in digital media can unintentionally amplify these scams by lending them credibility through clicks and visibility.

Overall, the January incidents underscore the growing sophistication of cybercrime and reinforce the urgent need for stronger digital literacy, cautious online behaviour, and responsible content sharing.

