Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Check Out Date, Quotes, Wishes, Purnima Tithi, And More

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Check Out Date, Quotes, Wishes, Purnima Tithi, And More

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be observed this year to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, the 15th-century saint, poet, and social reformer whose teachings on equality and spiritual awakening continue to inspire millions.

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Check Out Date, Quotes, Wishes, Purnima Tithi, And More (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)
Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Check Out Date, Quotes, Wishes, Purnima Tithi, And More (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 1, 2026 09:40:42 IST

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Check Out Date, Quotes, Wishes, Purnima Tithi, And More

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be observed this year to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, the 15th-century saint, poet, and social reformer whose teachings on equality and spiritual awakening continue to inspire millions. 

The occasion is celebrated every year on Magha Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Magha, with special observances across India, especially in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Date And Timings

In 2026, Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on Sunday, February 1. The auspicious Purnima tithi is as follows:

-Purnima begins: 05:52 am on February 1, 2026

-Purnima ends: 03:38 am on February 2, 2026

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: History And Legacy Of Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas was born in Seer Goverdhanpur village near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He emerged as a leading voice of the Bhakti Movement, which emphasised devotion and inner faith over rigid rituals and social hierarchies. A contemporary of Saint Kabir, Guru Ravidas is also believed to have been the spiritual mentor of Meera Bai, the renowned Rajput princess and devotional poet.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Teachings And Spiritual Significance

At the heart of Guru Ravidas’s philosophy was a strong stand against the caste system and social discrimination. He envisioned an ideal society called ‘Beghumpura’, a place free from sorrow, fear, and inequality.

His hymns occupy a revered place in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, which includes 41 verses attributed to him. Through his writings, Guru Ravidas taught that God dwells in every human being and that true devotion lies in compassion, humility, and selfless service, not in caste or status.

How Guru Ravidas Jayanti Is Celebrated

On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, thousands of devotees assemble at the Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi, where many take a ceremonial dip in the Ganges. Nagar Kirtans are organised in several cities, featuring devotional singing, processions, and the chanting of hymns.

Special prayers and recitations of the Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji are held in temples and gurdwaras dedicated to the saint. Community kitchens (langars) serve free meals to all, reflecting Guru Ravidas’s timeless message of equality, unity, and shared humanity.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 9:40 AM IST
Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Check Out Date, Quotes, Wishes, Purnima Tithi, And More

QUICK LINKS