Home > Offbeat > Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

Sehri Time Today: As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed before sunrise. Check Sehri Time Today on March 12th.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 12, 2026 03:38:00 IST

Muslims across India observing Ramadan 2026 will follow specific sehri (pre‑dawn) and iftar (sunset) timings on Thursday, March 12. These prayer and fasting times help worshippers schedule their daily fasts and prayers during the holy month.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

Sehri and Iftar Times in Key Cities

Delhi
* Sehri ends at 5:01 am
* Iftar begins at 6:27 pm

Mumbai
* Sehri ends at 5:14 am
* Iftar begins at 6:46 pm

Hyderabad
* Sehri ends at 5:10 am
* Iftar begins at 6:28 pm

Lucknow
* Sehri ends at 4:53 am
* Iftar begins at 6:21 pm

These local timings are based on astronomical data for sunrise and sunset, and they may vary slightly by a minute or two depending on the specific neighborhood or calculation method. It is important for those fasting to confirm with their local mosque or Islamic centre if exact minute‑by‑minute precision is needed.

Understanding Sehri And Iftar

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until sunset.
* Sehri is the meal consumed before dawn and must be finished before the Fajr (dawn) prayer.
* Iftar is the meal to break the fast at sunset, often done immediately after the maghrib prayer.

Muslims commonly break their fast with dates and water, following tradition, and then share a larger meal with family or at community gatherings.

Tips for a Healthy Fast

Fasting for long hours can be physically demanding. Nutrition experts recommend:
* Eating balanced meals during sehri with protein, fiber, and hydration,
* Avoiding heavy, oily foods that can lead to fatigue,
* Drinking plenty of water during non‑fasting hours to stay hydrated throughout the day.

These practices help maintain energy and focus while observing the fast.

As Ramadan progresses, local communities and mosques may also publish updated timing charts and reminders for worshippers to follow throughout the month. Observers are encouraged to check reliable sources daily for the most accurate schedule.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:38 AM IST
