Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving 'Kidney-Touching' Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money

Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving 'Kidney-Touching' Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money

A Bihar daily wage worker falsely claiming to be a UPSC rank-holder was felicitated by locals and an MLA before being exposed as an impostor online.

Ranjit Being facilitated by local MLA (Image: X)
Ranjit Being facilitated by local MLA (Image: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 12, 2026 15:54:27 IST

Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving ‘Kidney-Touching’ Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money

Bihar Fake IAS: Just days after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the result for the coveted Civil Services Examination, the recommended candidates became the centre of attraction for the media and local communities.

However, amid the real candidates who were selected through one of the toughest exams in the country, many impersonators also emerged.

One such case has surfaced in Bihar’s Sheikhpura, where a daily wage worker made claims of clearing the coveted exam.

While the fake IAS, now identified as Ranjit Yadav, claimed to have achieved All India Rank 440, local people, including the Member of the Legislative Assembly of the region, rushed in to felicitate him.

A video of the felicitation has since gone viral, in which Yadav was seen accepting gifts and garlands from RJD MLA Vijay Kumar.

Several social media posts also claimed that the impostor accepted an honorary cash gift from the MLA.

Fake IAS’s “Kidney-Touching Gyan”

In the felicitation video, Ranjit could be seen delivering a motivational lecture highlighting how it is important to keep the goal in focus to achieve it.

In the 2:30-minute clip, locals were seen clapping and cheering him intermittently.

Local SHO Interviews Fake IAS

Another unverified video showed the local Station House Officer (SHO) interviewing Ranjit at the police station.

Ranjit could be seen talking about his life struggles and the hardships he had faced in reaching his destination.

Netizens React

Soon after he was exposed, Ranjit went viral on social media, with people calling him out for his fraud.

“This Kidney-touching Motivational Speaker is Ranjit Yadav, a daily labourer and Bihar’s newest ‘UPSC topper’ who claimed AIR 440, got felicitated by an RJD MLA with cash & a VIP suitcase!” a user, Mihir Jha, wrote.

“UPSC should give him an honorary ‘420’ rank,” another commented.

ALSO READ: Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal? Gunman Who Fired At Farooq Abdullah At Point-Blank Range In Jammu Wedding, Reveals Why He Planned Assassination For 20 Years

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Tags: biharupscUPSC Result 2025

Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving 'Kidney-Touching' Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money

Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving ‘Kidney-Touching’ Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money
Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving ‘Kidney-Touching’ Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money
Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving ‘Kidney-Touching’ Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money
Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving ‘Kidney-Touching’ Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money

