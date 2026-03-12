Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after showing a woman placing her baby inside the storage compartment, commonly called the ‘dikki,’ of a scooter before riding away.

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away. Photo: Screen Grab
Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away. Photo: Screen Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 12, 2026 15:51:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after showing a woman placing her baby inside the storage compartment, commonly called the ‘dikki,’ of a scooter before riding away. 

The shocking act has raised serious concerns about the infant’s safety and triggered a flood of reactions from users online.

Viral Video Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki

The video begins with a woman standing near what looks like the entrance of a house. She is holding a baby while standing beside a scooter parked close to the doorway. After a moment, she lifts the scooter’s seat, revealing the storage compartment underneath. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the clip, the woman opens the storage box and carefully places the baby inside. The infant, who appears to be wearing a cap, lies quietly as the woman adjusts the child’s position in the compartment. 



Once the baby is inside, she lowers the seat and closes the storage space. After the seat is shut, the child can no longer be seen in the video. 

In the next part of the video, the woman is seen sitting on the scooter as she gets ready to leave. She adjusts the handle and then rides the scooter away from the spot. 

The clip also indicates that the vehicle may be registered in Madhya Pradesh, as the number plate visible on the scooter begins with the ‘MP’ registration code. 

Social Media Reactions 

After the video was shared online, it quickly attracted widespread attention and sparked numerous reactions from viewers. Many people voiced shock and concern, saying the act could put the baby’s safety at risk.

Many users described the behaviour as careless parenting and warned that such actions could lead to serious accidents. 

A user said, “Kaise kaise log parents ban jaate hain!” Another wrote, “Hope this is just a script.” 

“Saas kaise lega woh bacha,” a concerned person asked. “Thode tho common sense hona chahiye.agar bachi ko sanse nahe aye tho jab kya karoga,” an individual commented. Someone else said, “It’s dangerous don’t do just for fun.”

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: baby in scooter storage viral clipMadhya Pradesh viral video baby scooter videoMP viral video woman baby scooterscooter dikki baby videoshocking viral video India baby scooterviral video baby in scooter dikkiwoman puts baby in scooter storage boxwoman rides scooter with baby in dikki

RELATED News

Boss Calls Her ‘Potato’ At Work: Irish Woman Wins Rs 29 Lakh In Harassment Case

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Fast On March 14 Or 15? Know The Correct Date, Rituals, Fasting Rules And Five Auspicious Things To Do

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Bangladesh Russian Model Monica Hits A Poor Man After Alleging Harassment While Filming A Reel In The Middle Of A Road, Shocking Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

LPG Crisis Across India: Black Market Prices Rise To Rs 3,000 As Shortage Hits Homes, Restaurants; Check City-Wise Rates From Delhi To Bengaluru

Anand Deverakonda Joins Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Groove On ‘Sancharame’, Watch The Fun Video!

LPG Cylinders Shortage Impact: HCL Offers WFH, Infosys Trims Canteen Menu And IRCTC May Halt Train Meals

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

British Airways Pilot Arrested For Secretly Filming Sex With 16 Women, Victim’s Laptop Reveals Shocking Truth

Strait Of Hormuz Blocked: Can Saudi & UAE Pipelines Replace This Crucial Oil Route? Check All Alternate Routes

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch
Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch
Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch
Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

QUICK LINKS