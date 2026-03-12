Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after showing a woman placing her baby inside the storage compartment, commonly called the ‘dikki,’ of a scooter before riding away.

The shocking act has raised serious concerns about the infant’s safety and triggered a flood of reactions from users online.

The video begins with a woman standing near what looks like the entrance of a house. She is holding a baby while standing beside a scooter parked close to the doorway. After a moment, she lifts the scooter’s seat, revealing the storage compartment underneath.

In the clip, the woman opens the storage box and carefully places the baby inside. The infant, who appears to be wearing a cap, lies quietly as the woman adjusts the child’s position in the compartment.







Once the baby is inside, she lowers the seat and closes the storage space. After the seat is shut, the child can no longer be seen in the video.

In the next part of the video, the woman is seen sitting on the scooter as she gets ready to leave. She adjusts the handle and then rides the scooter away from the spot.

The clip also indicates that the vehicle may be registered in Madhya Pradesh, as the number plate visible on the scooter begins with the ‘MP’ registration code.

Social Media Reactions

After the video was shared online, it quickly attracted widespread attention and sparked numerous reactions from viewers. Many people voiced shock and concern, saying the act could put the baby’s safety at risk.

Many users described the behaviour as careless parenting and warned that such actions could lead to serious accidents.

A user said, “Kaise kaise log parents ban jaate hain!” Another wrote, “Hope this is just a script.”

“Saas kaise lega woh bacha,” a concerned person asked. “Thode tho common sense hona chahiye.agar bachi ko sanse nahe aye tho jab kya karoga,” an individual commented. Someone else said, “It’s dangerous don’t do just for fun.”