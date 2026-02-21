LIVE TV
From Angel Nuzhat Obscene Clip To Sara Baloch Viral MMS Video: How To Recognise Dangerous Links That Could Hack Your Phone

From Angel Nuzhat Obscene Clip To Sara Baloch Viral MMS Video: How To Recognise Dangerous Links That Could Hack Your Phone

Fake Sara Baloch viral MMS and Angel Nuzhat clip links spark phishing scam; experts warn users against dangerous ‘Assam’ trap URLs.

Fake Sara Baloch viral MMS and Angel Nuzhat clip links spark phishing scam. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 21, 2026 16:02:09 IST

From Angel Nuzhat Obscene Clip To Sara Baloch Viral MMS Video: How To Recognise Dangerous Links That Could Hack Your Phone

A fresh wave of phishing scams is exploiting viral controversies linked to influencers such as Angel Nuzhat and Sara Baloch, with cybercriminals circulating fake “MMS” links designed to hack devices and steal personal data.

What began as online chatter around an alleged obscene clip soon escalated into a cross-border scam campaign. While the case involving Sara Baloch is reportedly tied to a serious criminal investigation in Balochistan, fraudsters have twisted the narrative to target social media users in India and Bangladesh. Sensational posts referencing a so-called “Assam viral video” are now being widely shared across WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook.

Viral MMS: What Is the Real Case?

According to reports from Pakistan, Sara Baloch was allegedly harassed and blackmailed by a group of men who filmed and circulated objectionable content in an attempt to extort money. After a complaint was filed, police arrested three suspects Akmal Dagho, Paidal Jhakarani and Molabakhsh Jhakarani as part of an extortion ring. Digital forensics teams are tracking the circulation of the clip.

However, cybersecurity analysts warn that many of the viral links currently circulating have no connection to the actual case. Instead, they are phishing traps disguised as “full viral video” access links.

Viral MMS: How the Fake ‘Assam’ Link Scam Works

Cyber experts say the scam typically unfolds in three stages:

1. The Hook:
 A blurred thumbnail and dramatic caption such as “Shocking Assam Incident” or “Watch Before It’s Deleted” is used to spark curiosity.

2. The Redirect:
 Clicking the link leads users through multiple suspicious websites instead of a legitimate news source.

3. The Payload:
 Users are asked to “verify age” or log in with social media credentials. In some cases, malware, spyware, or adware is silently installed. Login information may also be harvested for financial fraud or account hijacking.

Experts describe this as a “localisation tactic,” where scammers insert regional keywords like “Assam” to make the content appear urgent and relevant to Indian users.

Viral MMS:Red Flags to Identify Dangerous Links

Cybersecurity professionals highlight several warning signs:

  • Context mismatch: A Pakistani influencer suddenly linked to a local Assam controversy.

  • Suspicious URLs: Strange domain names, excessive pop-ups, or shortened links.

  • ‘Share to Unlock’ prompts: Requests to forward the link to WhatsApp groups before viewing content.

  • Age verification traps: Pages asking for social media logins or OTP details.

If a link appears overly sensational or emotionally charged, it is likely engineered to override caution.

Viral MMS: What To Do If You Clicked a Viral MMS Link

If you have interacted with such a link, take immediate action:

  • Do not forward the message further.

  • Clear your browser cache and cookies.

  • Scan your device with updated antivirus software.

  • Revoke suspicious app permissions in phone settings.

  • Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on social media, email and banking apps.

  • Change passwords immediately if login details were entered.

Viral MMS: Legal Consequences of Sharing Viral Clips

Authorities warn that sharing, forwarding, or promoting morphed or explicit videos even unknowingly can attract legal action under cybercrime and IT laws in both India and Pakistan. Circulating such content not only fuels harassment but may also expose individuals to prosecution.

Viral MMS: The Bigger Picture

The controversies surrounding Angel Nuzhat and Sara Baloch highlight a disturbing pattern: viral scandals are increasingly weaponised by scammers to launch phishing campaigns. Cyber experts stress that digital awareness remains the strongest defence.

Before clicking on any “viral MMS” link, verify the source through credible news outlets. In the age of instant sharing, a moment of caution can prevent identity theft, financial loss, and legal trouble.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:00 PM IST
