German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

A video posted recently showing a travel influencer from Germany, Alex Welder, has caused the already heated dispute between local taxi drivers and app-based cab services in Goa to escalate internationally. Just for trying to take a ride booked through the GoaMiles app, which is supported by the government, Welder and his friend were, as per reports, harassed and followed by the drivers of the old-fashioned taxis and rickshaws.

The influencer mentioned that a local rickshaw wanted ₹500 for a trip that the app said cost ₹300, revealing the problem of high fares. The drivers of the local taxis surrounded the car when the driver of the GoaMiles service reached the spot and the driver had to request the tourists to hide his number plate a very clear signal of intimidation.

This incident has been one among many cases that are giving credence to the view of the “taxi mafia” being in control and resorting to anti-competitive tactics, which in the process, are making Goa’s image as a tourist spot that is not friendly very strong.

Taxi Monopoly And Tourist Backlash

The main issue is at the heart of the situation, which is the app-based aggregators’ opposition by the traditional Goa taxi unions, who consider them a threat to their existence. Due to the high, non-metered fare maintained by the local operators, tourists seeking for more transparent and competitive pricing through apps like GoaMiles get into conflicts with them.







The tourist backlash is becoming considerable, as there have been several past episodes where the visitors were either forced to walk long distances with their luggage or were verbally abused and threatened just for trying to use a cab they had booked.

High Fare Exploitation And Livelihood Conflict

Not going along with standardised metering fare system means that a certain group of local taxi operators will be able to take advantage of the gullible tourists, especially in the high season. The drivers’ worries about losing their jobs are understandable in an economy that depends on tourism, but their aggressive methods of protest are considered ineffective.

They are not letting other taxi services operate beside them, but in fact, they are turning away tourists who would otherwise use local transport that is often priced justly and is therefore considered good, and that very tourists will be pushed to hire a car or go to another place where transport is easier. Tourists’ continued harassment of local transport operators to the point of their closure, it seems, will rob Goa of its pristine image as a tourist destination.

