LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

A German influencer, Alex Welder, was harassed by local taxi drivers in Goa for using the GoaMiles app. The clash, caught on video, highlights rising tensions between app-based cabs and traditional taxi unions accused of overcharging and intimidating tourists.

German Tourist Harassed in Goa for Using App Cab, Sparks Global Outrage (Pc: Instagram)
German Tourist Harassed in Goa for Using App Cab, Sparks Global Outrage (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 9, 2025 18:55:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

A video posted recently showing a travel influencer from Germany, Alex Welder, has caused the already heated dispute between local taxi drivers and app-based cab services in Goa to escalate internationally. Just for trying to take a ride booked through the GoaMiles app, which is supported by the government, Welder and his friend were, as per reports, harassed and followed by the drivers of the old-fashioned taxis and rickshaws.

The influencer mentioned that a local rickshaw wanted ₹500 for a trip that the app said cost ₹300, revealing the problem of high fares. The drivers of the local taxis surrounded the car when the driver of the GoaMiles service reached the spot and the driver had to request the tourists to hide his number plate a very clear signal of intimidation.

This incident has been one among many cases that are giving credence to the view of the “taxi mafia” being in control and resorting to anti-competitive tactics, which in the process, are making Goa’s image as a tourist spot that is not friendly very strong.

Taxi Monopoly And Tourist Backlash

The main issue is at the heart of the situation, which is the app-based aggregators’ opposition by the traditional Goa taxi unions, who consider them a threat to their existence. Due to the high, non-metered fare maintained by the local operators, tourists seeking for more transparent and competitive pricing through apps like GoaMiles get into conflicts with them.



The tourist backlash is becoming considerable, as there have been several past episodes where the visitors were either forced to walk long distances with their luggage or were verbally abused and threatened just for trying to use a cab they had booked.

High Fare Exploitation And Livelihood Conflict

Not going along with standardised metering fare system means that a certain group of local taxi operators will be able to take advantage of the gullible tourists, especially in the high season. The drivers’ worries about losing their jobs are understandable in an economy that depends on tourism, but their aggressive methods of protest are considered ineffective.

They are not letting other taxi services operate beside them, but in fact, they are turning away tourists who would otherwise use local transport that is often priced justly and is therefore considered good, and that very tourists will be pushed to hire a car or go to another place where transport is easier. Tourists’ continued harassment of local transport operators to the point of their closure, it seems, will rob Goa of its pristine image as a tourist destination.

Also Read: Karnataka Horrific Case: 21-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister After Forced Physical Intimacy, Promised To Marry Her, Gets Arrested

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 6:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alex WelderGoahome-hero-pos-12

RELATED News

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

Disturbing Act Caught On Video: Nude Woman Hangs Out of Speeding Car In Lucknow, Performs Dangerous Stunt

‘Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai’: Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them ‘Badmaash’

Gurugram Shocker: Class 11 Students Shoot Classmate Using Father’s Licensed Pistol Inside Luxury Housing Society

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman, Lesbian Partner Arrested For Six-Month-Old Baby’s Death, Dark Secret Behind The Tragedy Revealed

LATEST NEWS

‘Why Would Gen Z Listen To Him?’ Prashant Kishor Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Second Phase Of Bihar Elections

German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

‘Goli Ka Jawab Goley Se’: Amit Shah’s Fiery Sasaram Rally Warning Sends Strong Message To Terrorists

Want To Set Up A Shop Inside Mumbai Metro Stations? MMMOCL Announces Retail Space Leasing for Entrepreneurs

Pakistan Erupts In Protests As Government Moves To Expand Army Chief Asim Munir’s Powers, Opposition Warns Of ‘End of Judiciary’

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Who Is Akash Choudhary? Meghalaya Batter Smashes World Record With Fastest Fifty Ever, Hits Consecutive 8 Sixes In Historic Innings

UP Turns Jurassic Park? ‘Well-Preserved’ Dinosaur Fossil Believed To Be Triceratops Horn Found In Saharanpur

‘Mar Jayega Lekin…’ Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma’s Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Now Requires Aadhaar-Based Verification For…

German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video
German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video
German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video
German Tourist Faces Harassment In Goa After Choosing App Cab Over Local Taxi, Shocking Clash Caught On Video

QUICK LINKS