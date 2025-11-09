Karnataka Horrific Case: 21-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister After Forced Physical Intimacy, Promised To Marry Her, Gets Arrested

In Karnataka, Koppal, a 21-year-old man was arrested on the charge of allegedly making his minor sister have a physical relationship with him and impregnating her, police said.

It was revealed when the girl gave birth to a baby on October 30 in a district government hospital. She was taken to the hospital complaining of extreme back pain, and she did not know that she was pregnant until she gave birth to a child at the same night.

Karnataka Man Arrested After Minor Sister Delivers Baby at Hospital

The girl in her statement to the hospital authorities made it known that in February, she was forced by her brother to engage in a physical relationship with her. He gave her an assurance that he will marry her and take care of her even though she is worried about the social norms and rejection.

When she was ready to address her family, the minor accused her of blackmailing her and threatening to take his own life.

According to the police, the victim father remarried and he lived with her daughter as well as two sons.

Brother Booked Under BNS and POCSO

According to one of the statements made by the girl, the man has been registered with the police under the first information report (FIR) on the case filed against him in accordance with Section 64(2)(m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and some provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The accused is 21 years old and has been charged with being sent to judicial custody after being arrested.

MUST READ: ‘Dimaag Ghuma Hua Hai’: Haryana DGP Sparks Debate After Linking Thar SUVs And Bullet Bikes To Notorious Mindset, Calls All Of Them ‘Badmaash’