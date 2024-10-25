When Mark Bertolini became CEO of Aetna in 2010, he aimed to transform the conventional corporate mindset. He believed that investing in employee well-being was not merely a luxury but a fundamental driver of business success.

When Mark Bertolini became CEO of Aetna in 2010, he aimed to transform the conventional corporate mindset. He believed that investing in employee well-being was not merely a luxury but a fundamental driver of business success. His innovative approach focused on an often-overlooked aspect: sleep.

A Personal Journey Inspires Change

Bertolini’s perspective was shaped by his own struggles with chronic pain, which stemmed from a near-fatal skiing accident in 2004. This experience prompted him to seek alternative therapies and led him to understand the profound impact of health on productivity. He recognized that well-rested employees are not only happier but also more creative and engaged.

The Sleep Bonus Initiative

In 2015, Bertolini introduced a groundbreaking sleep bonus program, allowing employees to earn up to $500 a year for getting at least seven hours of sleep each night. This initiative was tracked through Fitbit devices, reinforcing his belief that “sleep is not a privilege, it’s a right.” Despite initial skepticism from Wall Street, Bertolini remained committed to this unconventional strategy.

Tangible Results

The results of the sleep incentive program were compelling. Within a year, Aetna reported an increase of 69 minutes in daily productivity per employee, translating to an additional $3,000 in annual productivity for each worker. Aetna also experienced a revenue boost, reduced healthcare costs, and a 28% decrease in employee stress levels. The sleep bonus proved to be not just a health initiative but a significant contributor to the company’s bottom line.

Expanding the Wellness Vision

Bertolini didn’t stop at sleep. He rolled out a range of wellness benefits, including free yoga and meditation classes, student loan repayment assistance, and a raised minimum wage of $16 per hour. These efforts turned Aetna into a desirable workplace, attracting top talent eager to join the company.

A Ripple Effect in Corporate America

Bertolini’s influence extended beyond Aetna. His initiatives sparked a movement among major corporations like Google, Nike, and REI, which began to create spaces for napping, meditation, and outdoor adventures. By the time Bertolini stepped down, Aetna’s stock price had quadrupled, solidifying his legacy as a leader who demonstrated that prioritizing employee well-being is a smart business strategy.

