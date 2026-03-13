Girl Slaps Passenger After Mother-Daughter Refuse to Vacate Middle Seat for Child, Haridwar-Bound Family Forced Off Midway

A heated dispute over a train berth turned violent after a mother and daughter allegedly refused to vacate a middle seat reserved for a child, sparking a confrontation with the rightful passenger.

The situation escalated dramatically when the girl was seen slapping the rightful passenger during the argument, triggering chaos inside the coach.

What Really Happened Inside the Coach? Viral Video

The incident reportedly involved a family travelling to Haridwar for a mundan ceremony, who claimed they were forced to deboard the train midway following the altercation.

What Happened After Train Seat Row Turns Violent

One of the family members posted a video describing the situation. According to the family, the woman was sitting on one of their reserved berth when the husband politely requested her to vacate the seat so their children could sit.

According to the family, the woman was sitting on one of their reserved berth when the husband politely requested her to vacate the seat so their children could sit.







The woman refused to vacate it, then TT intervened and offered to shift the woman to another seat. But she allegedly refused and instead told around 12 members of the family to change their seats.

As the situation escalated, other passengers and the TT reportedly said they would give statements if an FIR was lodged. The woman later said she did not react to the slap because the family was extremely panicked as they were travelling for their child’s mundan ceremony.

The family claimed they were forced to get down at Sharanpur railway station, where the mother and daughter allegedly arrived with 18-19 people. Later, the family filed an FIR in Yamunanagar over the incident.