Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

Gopichand Hinduja Net Worth: Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja died at 85 in London after an illness; his net worth was ₹33.7 lakh crore.

Last updated: November 4, 2025 17:19:56 IST

Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

Hinduja was an Indian-British billionaire businessman who was recognized worldwide, and he was the one who got the Hinduja Group into a global conglomerate of automotive, energy, banking, and media interests. His insight and perseverance for international growth made the group a great player in many sectors. 

Gopichand Hinduja’s Cause of Death

Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, the head of the Hinduja Group, died at the age of 85 in a hospital in London after being sick for a few weeks. He was the second generation of the Hinduja family and became the group’s chairman in May 2023 after his brother, Srichand Hinduja, died. His death signifies the conclusion of an epoch for one of the most influential family-owned business empires in the world. 

Gopichand Hinduja’s Net Worth

In 2025, Gopichand Hinduja was the richest person in the UK with the family’s net worth estimated at £35.3 billion (around ₹33.7 lakh crore). The group had already purchased Gulf Oil in 1984 and Ashok Leyland in 1987, which opened a new chapter of NRI investment in India under his supervision. The Hinduja family amassed a considerable real estate portfolio and a network of businesses around the world. 

Gopichand Hinduja’s Family and Legacy 

Gopichand Hinduja’s wife, Sunita, and his children, Sanjay, Dheeraj, and Rita, are the ones left behind. Although the exact cause of death was not revealed, it was understood that Gopichand Hinduja had been suffering from poor health for quite some time before his demise. His reputation as a forward-thinking industrialist and global entrepreneur will continue to inspire the business community and the Indian diaspora.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 5:08 PM IST
