Gudi Padwa 2026: March 19 Or 20? Check Out Correct Date, Pratipada Tithi Timings, Significance And Rituals Of Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa 2026: Gudi Padwa, one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra, marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. Celebrated with great enthusiasm by Marathi and Konkani communities, the festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity and the arrival of spring. Homes are decorated, special dishes are prepared and the traditional “Gudi” is raised outside houses to welcome the new year.

Gudi Padwa 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

In 2026, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19. The festival falls on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which marks the start of a new Samvatsara or year cycle.

According to traditional Panchang calculations, the Pratipada Tithi begins at around 6:52 AM on March 19 and ends at about 4:52 AM on March 20. Devotees usually perform rituals and hoist the Gudi during the morning hours, considered the most auspicious time of the day.

Rituals And Celebrations Of Gudi Padwa

The highlight of the festival is the hoisting of the Gudi, a decorated bamboo stick placed outside homes. It is draped with a bright silk cloth, adorned with neem and mango leaves, garlands and topped with a copper or silver pot. The Gudi symbolises victory, prosperity and good fortune for the coming year.

People start the day with an early bath, wear new clothes and decorate their homes with rangoli and torans. Many families also prepare a traditional mixture of neem leaves and jaggery, which represents the balance of sweet and bitter experiences in life. Festive foods such as puran poli are commonly prepared and shared among family members.

Cultural And Historical Significance

Gudi Padwa is believed to mark the day when Lord Brahma created the universe, making it spiritually significant in Hindu tradition. The festival is also associated with historical and cultural events, including the victory of King Shalivahana and the triumph of good over evil.

Beyond religious meaning, the festival symbolises renewal and hope. It is seen as the perfect time to start new ventures, purchase valuables and set fresh goals for the year ahead. Celebrations across Maharashtra often include community gatherings, cultural performances and colourful processions that reflect the region’s rich heritage.

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