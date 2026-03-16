Chaitra Amavasya 2026: March 18 Or 19? Check Out Correct Date, Time, Rituals And Significance Inside

Chaitra Amavasya 2026: Chaitra Amavasya, an important day in the Hindu lunar calendar, is observed during the new moon of the Chaitra month. The day is considered highly auspicious for spiritual purification, offering prayers to ancestors, and performing charitable acts. Devotees across India mark the occasion with rituals such as holy baths, tarpan and special prayers.

Chaitra Amavasya 2026: Date And Timings

In 2026, Chaitra Amavasya falls on March 18 (Wednesday). According to Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya tithi will begin at 8:25 AM on March 18 and end at 6:52 AM on March 19. Devotees usually perform rituals during this time to gain maximum spiritual benefits.

The day also marks the end of the Hindu lunar year in many traditions and comes just before the start of Chaitra Navratri, which begins the new year in several regions.

Rituals Performed On Chaitra Amavasya

On this sacred day, devotees follow several religious practices to seek blessings and spiritual cleansing. Many people wake up early and take a holy dip in sacred rivers or water bodies, which is believed to wash away negative karma.

A major ritual of the day is Pitru Tarpan, where prayers and offerings are made to ancestors to ensure peace for their souls. Charity also plays an important role, and devotees often donate food, clothes or money to the needy and Brahmins.

People also visit temples, perform special pujas and chant mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu and other deities for prosperity and spiritual well-being.

Spiritual Significance Of The Day

Amavasya is considered a powerful time for introspection and spiritual growth. Chaitra Amavasya, in particular, holds significance as it comes at the end of the lunar cycle and symbolises closure and renewal.

Many believe that performing rituals, charity and prayers on this day helps remove obstacles, reduce negative influences and bring peace and prosperity into life. The day is also associated with honouring ancestors and seeking their blessings for family well-being.

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