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Home > Offbeat > Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A Bhojpuri stage performance has sparked widespread outrage after a viral video allegedly showed singer Dhananjay Sharma lifting a female dancer and throwing her into the audience during a live show. The shocking clip quickly spread across social media, prompting authorities to take note of the incident and order an inquiry.

Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral (Via Instagram, X)
Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral (Via Instagram, X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 16, 2026 09:16:38 IST

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Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A Bhojpuri stage performance has sparked widespread outrage after a viral video allegedly showed singer Dhananjay Sharma lifting a female dancer and throwing her into the audience during a live show. The shocking clip quickly spread across social media, prompting authorities to take note of the incident and order an inquiry.

Viral Video Triggers Massive Backlash

In the video circulating online, Sharma can be seen performing on stage when he suddenly picks up a female dancer and tosses her toward the crowd standing below the stage. The moment stunned viewers, with many users calling the act dangerous and disrespectful to the performer.

As the footage spread, social media users strongly criticized the singer, demanding strict action and accountability for the incident. Many argued that such behaviour during public performances could put performers at risk of injury and should not be tolerated.

Authorities Order Probe Into The Incident

Following the online backlash, authorities reportedly ordered a probe to examine the circumstances surrounding the event. Officials are expected to review the viral video and gather details about the performance before deciding on further action.

However, initial reports suggest that the exact date and location of the stage show have not yet been confirmed, which may form part of the investigation.

The incident has also reignited discussions about safety standards and behaviour at stage performances, particularly in regional entertainment events where dancers and performers often interact closely with the audience.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:16 AM IST
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Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Who Is Dhananjay Sharma? Bhojpuri Singer Faces Backlash After Throwing Female Dancer Into Crowd During Performance, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
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