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Home > Offbeat > Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

A video showing a social media influencer being scolded by an elderly woman over her clothing in Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion on social media about personal freedom and moral policing. The clip, shared online by the influencer identified as Shriyanshi, shows her posing for photos on a city street when an elderly passerby approaches and objects to the outfit she is wearing.

Who is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit In Viral Video (Via Instagram)
Who is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit In Viral Video (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 16, 2026 08:35:22 IST

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Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

A video showing a social media influencer being scolded by an elderly woman over her clothing in Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion on social media about personal freedom and moral policing. The clip, shared online by the influencer identified as Shriyanshi, shows her posing for photos on a city street when an elderly passerby approaches and objects to the outfit she is wearing. The unexpected confrontation was recorded and later posted on Instagram, where it quickly attracted thousands of reactions.

Photoshoot Interrupted By Unexpected Confrontation

According to reports, Shriyanshi had stepped out to shoot photos using natural daylight, a common practice among content creators. While she was posing for pictures, the elderly woman walked up to her and began scolding her for the clothes she was wearing.

In the viral video, the woman can be heard speaking in a local language while expressing her disapproval of the influencer’s outfit. The interaction takes place on a public road, drawing attention from people nearby as the conversation continues.

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Influencer Responds Calmly

Despite the tense moment, Shriyanshi is seen maintaining a polite and calm tone throughout the exchange. Rather than arguing, she repeatedly apologizes to the woman in an attempt to defuse the situation and avoid escalating the confrontation.

Viewers online noted that her reaction appeared aimed at preventing the situation from turning into a bigger public dispute.

Internet Reacts, Debate On ‘Moral Policing’

After the clip surfaced online, it quickly gained traction, crossing more than a million views and generating a wave of comments across social media platforms.

Many users criticized the incident as an example of moral policing and argued that individuals should be free to choose their clothing without being confronted by strangers in public spaces. Others pointed out that such situations often highlight generational differences in attitudes toward dress and behavior.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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Tags: Bengaluru influencerBengaluru influencer viral videoBengaluru outfit controversyinfluencer scolded for clothesinternet reacts to influencer videosocial media influencer controversyviral Instagram videoviral photoshoot video Bengaluru

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Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH
Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH
Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH
Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

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