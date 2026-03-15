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Home > Offbeat > Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG

Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG

A Bengaluru café faced backlash online after a bill for mint lemonade showed a 5% “Gas Crisis Charge.”

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 15, 2026 20:53:59 IST

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Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG

A Bengaluru cafe has gone viral on social media after a customer posted an image of their bill for mint lemonade, which featured the addition of an unusual “Gas Crisis Charge.” The total amount of the bill included a 5% “Extra Gas Crisis Charge” for the mint lemonade. The problem here is that hardly any cooking gas is needed to prepare mint lemonade.

Customer Shares Mint Lemonade Bill Showing 5% Extra Fee For LPG

After being posted to Facebook by the customer, a receipt showing this additional 5% fee due to the ongoing cooking gas crisis in the canteen of the cafe went viral, leading to heated discussions among internet users. Customers who ordered mint lemonade from the cafe were shocked to see such an additional charge added to their bill and responded with outrage on social networking sites like X.

Many users expressed disbelief that such an additional charge would appear on a bill for food items, including mint lemonade, that require very little cooking gas. With many customers expressing concern about hidden charges being added to restaurant bills, the previous post was met with strong responses from users who said that they also felt victimized and believed this would create an issue with future customers at this cafe.

Netizens Question Charge On Drink That Requires Little LPG

A different person took pleasure in mocking this charge and even commented on how ridiculous it would be to heat lemonade. They made a snide remark claiming that it made no sense to charge extra for a cold drink.

Due to the recent price hikes for LPG and concerns regarding supply, many businesses across India are being impacted by the current state of affairs, especially those in the restaurant/hotel industry and other food establishments that use commercial cylinders for cooking. These types of businesses have seen an increase in their operating expenses since the price adjustments occurred.

Debate Grows Over Hidden LPG Charges On Restaurant Bills

In general, social media users have not empathized with the reasoning behind this charge. Many users voiced their opinions that, while they understand the strain on businesses resulting from increased gas costs, adding charges for items on customers’ bills is not appropriate.

As the text of the charge continues to move throughout the internet, this example shows how the public is becoming more aware of issues surrounding “unexplained” additional charges that are added to bills from restaurants and the lack of clarity in restaurant pricing.

Also Read: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Did Police Issue Another Advisory Over The Video? Here’s What You Should Know    

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 8:53 PM IST
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Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG

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Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG

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Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG
Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG
Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG
Bengaluru Cafe Faces Online Backlash After Adding ‘Gas Crisis Charge’ To Mint Lemonade Bill, Netizens Ask Why A Cold Drink Needs LPG

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