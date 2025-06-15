Happy Father’s Day 2025: Who Started Father’s Day? Know The Story Behind This Celebration

Father’s Day, celebrated around the world to recognize the love, support, and sacrifices of fathers, will be observed in 2025 on June 15. While the day is now widely recognized, the story behind its creation began with one woman’s determination to honour her father’s devotion.

Sonora Smart Dodd and the Birth of Father’s Day

The idea of Father’s Day took shape in the United States in the early 20th century. Although a memorial service was held in 1908 in West Virginia for fathers who died in a coal mine explosion, that event was not intended as a recurring holiday.

The credit for establishing Father’s Day as we know it goes to Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman from Spokane, Washington. In 1909, after attending a Mother’s Day sermon, she wondered why there was no equivalent day to honour fathers. Inspired by her own father, William Jackson Smart, she began to campaign for the idea. He was a Civil War veteran who raised six children by himself after the death of his wife during childbirth.

Who Was Sonora Smart Dodd?

Sonora Louise Smart Dodd was born in 1882 in Arkansas. When she was a child, her family moved to Spokane, Washington. At the age of 16, she lost her mother and was raised, along with her siblings, by her father alone. Sonora deeply respected her father for being strong, kind, and responsible.

In 1899, she married John Bruce Dodd and gave birth to her only son in 1909. Sonora was much more than just a daughter and mother. She was a community leader, a poet, and an artist. She felt strongly that fathers deserved the same recognition as mothers and began her efforts to make Father’s Day an official occasion.

Her motivation came from a genuine belief that a father’s love and care should be honoured publicly and not go unnoticed.

First Father’s Day Celebration in Spokane

Sonora initially proposed June 5, her father’s birthday, as the date for Father’s Day. However, the local clergy requested more time to prepare. As a result, the first Father’s Day celebration was held on June 19, 1910.

This first event took place at the Spokane YMCA and featured church sermons dedicated to fatherhood. Families attended services to recognize and appreciate the contributions of fathers.

The rose became the flower associated with Father’s Day. People wore red roses to honour living fathers and white roses to remember those who had passed away.

How Father’s Day Became a National Holiday

Although the idea gained some local support, Father’s Day did not initially become a popular national holiday. Many people criticized it as a commercial strategy driven by retailers. For a time, Sonora stepped back from promoting the day due to the backlash.

In the 1930s, she revived her campaign with help from trade groups including those in the clothing and tobacco industries. These groups saw the potential for gift sales tied to the occasion and provided support for public promotion.

Over time, Father’s Day became more accepted across the country. Support continued to grow both from the public and from businesses. In 1972, after decades of effort, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation declaring the third Sunday of June as a national holiday in honour of fathers.

Why Father’s Day Still Holds Meaning

Today, Father’s Day is not just about giving gifts. It is a day to appreciate the love, strength, and sacrifices made by fathers and father figures. Whether they are biological, adoptive, or symbolic, fathers play a key role in shaping their children’s lives.

Sonora Smart Dodd’s vision reminds us that fatherhood deserves recognition. Her efforts created a lasting tradition that highlights the importance of paternal care and emotional support.

As we celebrate Father’s Day in 2025, we remember the woman who started it all out of love for her father. Her legacy continues in every heartfelt message, every simple thank you, and every moment we pause to honour the dads who helped us become who we are.

