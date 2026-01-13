Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a great festival signifying the Sun’s movement into the tenth zodiac of Capricorn (Makara), thus heralding the season of harvest, fruitfulness, and the opening of new doors. It is the mainstay of Indian kite flying, bonfires, the offering of traditional sweets, and regional rituals, while music that resonates the exuberance of the season is still a major part of the celebration. Folk songs that are deeply connected to the local culture and agrarian life provide a very genuine and inviting festive atmosphere for the slog over festivals like Sankranti.
A selection of the top 100 folk songs from various Indian states has been put together, from which you can pick those that best suit your playlist for celebrating Makar Sankranti 2026 with traditional beats and cultural diversity.
Maharashtra Folk Songs (Lavani, Powada, Bhavgeet)
- Khel Mandiyala
- Aata Majhi Satakli (Traditional Lavani Version)
- Malhari
- Chandra Aahe Sakshila
- Sairat Zaala Ji (Folk Roots Version)
- Dolkar Daryacha Raja
- Morya Morya (Traditional)
- Gondhalala Ye
- Tujhya Priticha Vinchu
- Kombdi Palali
Gujarat Folk Songs (Garba, Dayro, Sugam Sangeet)
- Mor Bani Thanghat Kare
- Nagada Sang Dhol
- Sanedo
- Tari Aankh No Afini
- Rangilo Maro Dholna
- Kesariya Balam (Gujarati Folk Style)
- Dakla Vage Re
- Radha Ne Shyam Mali Jashe
- Maiyar Ma Mandu Nathi Lagtu
- Gori Radha Ne Kalo Kan
Punjab Folk Songs (Lohri & Harvest Specials)
- Sundar Mundriye
- Lohri Di Raat
- Jugni
- Laung Laachi
- Mahi Ve
- Challa
- Heer
- Balle Balle
- Tappe
- Gurdas Mann Folk Medley
Tamil Nadu Folk Songs (Pongal & Village Beats)
- Pongalo Pongal
- Aigiri Nandini (Tamil Folk Fusion)
- Otha Sollaala
- Karuppi
- Kummi Adi
- Mann Vasanai
- Karagattam Songs Mix
- Jallikattu Folk Beats
- Oor Vada Oor Vada
- Aathichudi Folk Version
- Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Folk Songs
- Bathukamma Songs Medley
- Yuvathaku Palikina Bhasha
- Janapada Geethalu Mix
- Gussaadi Gussaadi
- Vachadayyo Saami
- Rangamma Mangamma
- Rama Rama Re
- O Sarrainodu Folk Tune
- Dappu Beats Mix
- Telangana Janapadam
Rajasthan Folk Songs
- Kesariya Balam
- Ghoomar
- Pallo Latke
- Kurja
- Nimbooda
- Maand Raag
- Banna Banni
- Panihari
- Gorbandh
- Algoza Tunes
Uttar Pradesh & Bihar Folk Songs
- Kajra Mohabbat Wala (Folk Style)
- Birha Songs Medley
- Sohar Geet
- Chhath Puja Folk Songs
- Alha-Khand
- Bhojpuri Nirgun Bhajan
- Jhoomar Songs
- Bidesiya
- Phagua Songs
- Maithili Folk Medley
Bengal & Eastern India Folk Songs
- Baul Songs Medley
- Moner Manush
- Lalon Fakir Songs
- Bhromor Koiyo Giya
- Dhono Dhanno Pushpe Bhora
- Bhatiyali Songs
- Jhumur Folk Dance Songs
- Tusu Songs
- Kirtan Folk Mix
- Bhatiali Nodi Gaan
North-East & Tribal Folk Songs
- Bihu Songs Medley
- Wangala Festival Songs
- Naga Folk Beats
- Manipuri Pena Songs
- Khasi Folk Tunes
- Mizo Cheraw Songs
- Santhali Folk Music
- Ho Tribal Dance Songs
- Gond Tribal Beats
- Baiga Folk Songs
Bonus Instrumental & Fusion Folk Tracks
- Indian Folk Instrumental Medley
- Flute-Based Folk Tunes
- Veena Folk Fusion
- Dhol-Tasha Beats
- Shehnai Harvest Tunes
- Santoor Folk Medley
- Tumbi Folk Instrumental
- Been & Algoza Fusion
- Rural Morning Folk Sounds
- Traditional Harvest Festival Instrumental
Why Folk Music Fits Makar Sankranti
Folk music is the very antithesis of Makar Sankrant; hence, it is indeed earthly, seasonal, and festive. The songs express appreciation for the harvest, happiness of community relations, and the varied cultural profiles of India, which have made them suitable for the early morning of the festival, kite-flying in the afternoon, as well as for the cold and quiet evening.
The folk songs for Makar Sankranti 2026 will be treating the listeners to the vibrant Indian traditional rhythm and setting the stage for festivities. The playlist will be an embodiment of India’s rich and diverse culture through music, no matter whether you are flying kites, sharing tilgul, or having family get-togethers.
