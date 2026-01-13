LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 January 2026, across India. The transition of the Sun into Capricorn symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and the harvest season across India.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 13, 2026 13:02:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a great festival signifying the Sun’s movement into the tenth zodiac of Capricorn (Makara), thus heralding the season of harvest, fruitfulness, and the opening of new doors. It is the mainstay of Indian kite flying, bonfires, the offering of traditional sweets, and regional rituals, while music that resonates the exuberance of the season is still a major part of the celebration. Folk songs that are deeply connected to the local culture and agrarian life provide a very genuine and inviting festive atmosphere for the slog over festivals like Sankranti.

You Might Be Interested In

A selection of the top 100 folk songs from various Indian states has been put together, from which you can pick those that best suit your playlist for celebrating Makar Sankranti 2026 with traditional beats and cultural diversity.

Maharashtra Folk Songs (Lavani, Powada, Bhavgeet)

  • Khel Mandiyala
  • Aata Majhi Satakli (Traditional Lavani Version)
  • Malhari
  • Chandra Aahe Sakshila
  • Sairat Zaala Ji (Folk Roots Version)
  • Dolkar Daryacha Raja
  • Morya Morya (Traditional)
  • Gondhalala Ye
  • Tujhya Priticha Vinchu
  • Kombdi Palali

Gujarat Folk Songs (Garba, Dayro, Sugam Sangeet)

  • Mor Bani Thanghat Kare
  • Nagada Sang Dhol
  • Sanedo
  • Tari Aankh No Afini
  • Rangilo Maro Dholna
  • Kesariya Balam (Gujarati Folk Style)
  • Dakla Vage Re
  • Radha Ne Shyam Mali Jashe
  • Maiyar Ma Mandu Nathi Lagtu
  • Gori Radha Ne Kalo Kan

Punjab Folk Songs (Lohri & Harvest Specials)

  • Sundar Mundriye
  • Lohri Di Raat
  • Jugni
  • Laung Laachi
  • Mahi Ve
  • Challa
  • Heer
  • Balle Balle
  • Tappe
  • Gurdas Mann Folk Medley

Tamil Nadu Folk Songs (Pongal & Village Beats)

  • Pongalo Pongal
  • Aigiri Nandini (Tamil Folk Fusion)
  • Otha Sollaala
  • Karuppi
  • Kummi Adi
  • Mann Vasanai
  • Karagattam Songs Mix
  • Jallikattu Folk Beats
  • Oor Vada Oor Vada
  • Aathichudi Folk Version
  • Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Folk Songs
  • Bathukamma Songs Medley
  • Yuvathaku Palikina Bhasha
  • Janapada Geethalu Mix
  • Gussaadi Gussaadi
  • Vachadayyo Saami
  • Rangamma Mangamma
  • Rama Rama Re
  • O Sarrainodu Folk Tune
  • Dappu Beats Mix
  • Telangana Janapadam

Rajasthan Folk Songs

  • Kesariya Balam
  • Ghoomar
  • Pallo Latke
  • Kurja
  • Nimbooda
  • Maand Raag
  • Banna Banni
  • Panihari
  • Gorbandh
  • Algoza Tunes

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar Folk Songs

  • Kajra Mohabbat Wala (Folk Style)
  • Birha Songs Medley
  • Sohar Geet
  • Chhath Puja Folk Songs
  • Alha-Khand
  • Bhojpuri Nirgun Bhajan
  • Jhoomar Songs
  • Bidesiya
  • Phagua Songs
  • Maithili Folk Medley

Bengal & Eastern India Folk Songs

  • Baul Songs Medley
  • Moner Manush
  • Lalon Fakir Songs
  • Bhromor Koiyo Giya
  • Dhono Dhanno Pushpe Bhora
  • Bhatiyali Songs
  • Jhumur Folk Dance Songs
  • Tusu Songs
  • Kirtan Folk Mix
  • Bhatiali Nodi Gaan

North-East & Tribal Folk Songs

  • Bihu Songs Medley
  • Wangala Festival Songs
  • Naga Folk Beats
  • Manipuri Pena Songs
  • Khasi Folk Tunes
  • Mizo Cheraw Songs
  • Santhali Folk Music
  • Ho Tribal Dance Songs
  • Gond Tribal Beats
  • Baiga Folk Songs

Bonus Instrumental & Fusion Folk Tracks

  • Indian Folk Instrumental Medley
  • Flute-Based Folk Tunes
  • Veena Folk Fusion
  • Dhol-Tasha Beats
  • Shehnai Harvest Tunes
  • Santoor Folk Medley
  • Tumbi Folk Instrumental
  • Been & Algoza Fusion
  • Rural Morning Folk Sounds
  • Traditional Harvest Festival Instrumental

Why Folk Music Fits Makar Sankranti

Folk music is the very antithesis of Makar Sankrant; hence, it is indeed earthly, seasonal, and festive. The songs express appreciation for the harvest, happiness of community relations, and the varied cultural profiles of India, which have made them suitable for the early morning of the festival, kite-flying in the afternoon, as well as for the cold and quiet evening.

You Might Be Interested In

The folk songs for Makar Sankranti 2026 will be treating the listeners to the vibrant Indian traditional rhythm and setting the stage for festivities. The playlist will be an embodiment of India’s rich and diverse culture through music, no matter whether you are flying kites, sharing tilgul, or having family get-togethers.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: folk songs playlistharvest festival songsindian folk musicMakar Sankranti 2026sankranti celebration music

RELATED News

Makar Sankranti 2026 Date Confusion Explained: 14 or 15 January, Shubh Muhurat Inside

Makar Sankranti 2026: Ekadashi on 14 January- Khichdi Allowed or Not? Know the Rules

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

19 Minute Viral MMS And Money: How Much Money Does An ‘Explicit Viral’ Generate? Real Earnings on YouTube, Instagram, Porn Sites & OnlyFans

‘Santoor Mom Rachna Reel Vs Umair 7 Minute 11 Seconds Row’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Viral MMS Scandal

LATEST NEWS

Stray Dogs Menace: SC’s Strong  Warning To States And Feeders, ‘For Every Dog Bite, You’ll Pay Compensation’

RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks ‘Parasakthi’ Ban, Alleges History Distortion; Film Sparks Fresh Political Row

Check In, Strip Down: Destinations Made for Pure, Unfiltered Desire

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Holy Wow: These Actresses Just Redefined “Hot” in Nude Dresses!

What’s Happening With Jerome Powell At The Fed? Trump vs Powell Feud Intensifies Amid Criminal Investigation, Investor Sentiments Shaken

‘Wo Dekh Mera Duplicate’: Virat Kohli’s Priceless Reaction To His ‘Chota Chiku’ Lookalike As The Famous Kid Narrates The Encounter

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

QUICK LINKS