Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a great festival signifying the Sun’s movement into the tenth zodiac of Capricorn (Makara), thus heralding the season of harvest, fruitfulness, and the opening of new doors. It is the mainstay of Indian kite flying, bonfires, the offering of traditional sweets, and regional rituals, while music that resonates the exuberance of the season is still a major part of the celebration. Folk songs that are deeply connected to the local culture and agrarian life provide a very genuine and inviting festive atmosphere for the slog over festivals like Sankranti.

A selection of the top 100 folk songs from various Indian states has been put together, from which you can pick those that best suit your playlist for celebrating Makar Sankranti 2026 with traditional beats and cultural diversity.

Maharashtra Folk Songs (Lavani, Powada, Bhavgeet)

Khel Mandiyala

Aata Majhi Satakli (Traditional Lavani Version)

Malhari

Chandra Aahe Sakshila

Sairat Zaala Ji (Folk Roots Version)

Dolkar Daryacha Raja

Morya Morya (Traditional)

Gondhalala Ye

Tujhya Priticha Vinchu

Kombdi Palali

Gujarat Folk Songs (Garba, Dayro, Sugam Sangeet)

Mor Bani Thanghat Kare

Nagada Sang Dhol

Sanedo

Tari Aankh No Afini

Rangilo Maro Dholna

Kesariya Balam (Gujarati Folk Style)

Dakla Vage Re

Radha Ne Shyam Mali Jashe

Maiyar Ma Mandu Nathi Lagtu

Gori Radha Ne Kalo Kan

Punjab Folk Songs (Lohri & Harvest Specials)

Sundar Mundriye

Lohri Di Raat

Jugni

Laung Laachi

Mahi Ve

Challa

Heer

Balle Balle

Tappe

Gurdas Mann Folk Medley

Tamil Nadu Folk Songs (Pongal & Village Beats)

Pongalo Pongal

Aigiri Nandini (Tamil Folk Fusion)

Otha Sollaala

Karuppi

Kummi Adi

Mann Vasanai

Karagattam Songs Mix

Jallikattu Folk Beats

Oor Vada Oor Vada

Aathichudi Folk Version

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Folk Songs

Bathukamma Songs Medley

Yuvathaku Palikina Bhasha

Janapada Geethalu Mix

Gussaadi Gussaadi

Vachadayyo Saami

Rangamma Mangamma

Rama Rama Re

O Sarrainodu Folk Tune

Dappu Beats Mix

Telangana Janapadam

Rajasthan Folk Songs

Kesariya Balam

Ghoomar

Pallo Latke

Kurja

Nimbooda

Maand Raag

Banna Banni

Panihari

Gorbandh

Algoza Tunes

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar Folk Songs

Kajra Mohabbat Wala (Folk Style)

Birha Songs Medley

Sohar Geet

Chhath Puja Folk Songs

Alha-Khand

Bhojpuri Nirgun Bhajan

Jhoomar Songs

Bidesiya

Phagua Songs

Maithili Folk Medley

Bengal & Eastern India Folk Songs

Baul Songs Medley

Moner Manush

Lalon Fakir Songs

Bhromor Koiyo Giya

Dhono Dhanno Pushpe Bhora

Bhatiyali Songs

Jhumur Folk Dance Songs

Tusu Songs

Kirtan Folk Mix

Bhatiali Nodi Gaan

North-East & Tribal Folk Songs

Bihu Songs Medley

Wangala Festival Songs

Naga Folk Beats

Manipuri Pena Songs

Khasi Folk Tunes

Mizo Cheraw Songs

Santhali Folk Music

Ho Tribal Dance Songs

Gond Tribal Beats

Baiga Folk Songs

Bonus Instrumental & Fusion Folk Tracks

Indian Folk Instrumental Medley

Flute-Based Folk Tunes

Veena Folk Fusion

Dhol-Tasha Beats

Shehnai Harvest Tunes

Santoor Folk Medley

Tumbi Folk Instrumental

Been & Algoza Fusion

Rural Morning Folk Sounds

Traditional Harvest Festival Instrumental

Why Folk Music Fits Makar Sankranti

Folk music is the very antithesis of Makar Sankrant; hence, it is indeed earthly, seasonal, and festive. The songs express appreciation for the harvest, happiness of community relations, and the varied cultural profiles of India, which have made them suitable for the early morning of the festival, kite-flying in the afternoon, as well as for the cold and quiet evening.

The folk songs for Makar Sankranti 2026 will be treating the listeners to the vibrant Indian traditional rhythm and setting the stage for festivities. The playlist will be an embodiment of India’s rich and diverse culture through music, no matter whether you are flying kites, sharing tilgul, or having family get-togethers.