LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news israel Aditya Dhar congress DUBAI DHS dhurandhar 2 india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

Hetal Parmar viral MMS row: Influencer calls clip AI deepfake; warns downloading or sharing may lead to serious legal trouble.

Hetal Parmar viral MMS row: Influencer calls clip AI deepfake. (Photo: IG/@hetal_parmar_1_6_95)
Hetal Parmar viral MMS row: Influencer calls clip AI deepfake. (Photo: IG/@hetal_parmar_1_6_95)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 18, 2026 14:55:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

A viral video allegedly featuring Gujarati influencer Hetal Parmar has sparked massive outrage and curiosity across social media platforms. The clip, widely circulated on WhatsApp and Telegram in mid-March 2026, has been labelled as an “MMS” video, triggering a surge in online searches and discussions.

As the controversy grows, questions remain: Is the video real or a deepfake? And more importantly, could trying to access or download it put users in legal trouble?

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: How the Video Went Viral

The alleged video spread rapidly across platforms, with “Hetal Parmar viral video” emerging as a top trending search term. The speed of its circulation reflects how quickly unverified and sensational content can gain traction online.

You Might Be Interested In

Public reactions ranged from shock to curiosity, with many users actively searching for links to access the clip further fuelling its virality.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Who Is the Influencer?

Hetal Parmar is a Gujarati digital creator known for her clean, “homely” online persona. Her content largely revolves around family values and traditional culture, which made the alleged video even more shocking for her followers.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Influencer Calls Video ‘AI Deepfake’

Breaking her silence, Parmar has strongly denied any involvement in the video. She has termed the clip:

  • “Fake”

  • An “AI deepfake” created to defame her

She also alleged that the video is part of a targeted attempt to tarnish her image and has led to hurtful comments against her and her community, including claims that it targets the Dalit community.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Legal Action Warning Issued

Parmar has warned that she will take strict legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the clip. She described the incident as a deliberate act of harassment and defamation.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Deepfake Angle Raises Serious Concerns

The controversy has once again highlighted the dangers of AI-generated content. Parmar believes the video may have been created using:

  • Deepfake technology

  • Morphing techniques

Experts also suspect possible AI manipulation, raising broader concerns about how easily such content can be fabricated and spread.

Downloading or Sharing Could Be Illegal

Amid the viral frenzy, authorities and legal experts warn that attempting to download or share such alleged obscene content can have serious consequences.

Under the Information Technology Act:

  • Section 67: Sharing obscene material can lead to up to 3 years imprisonment and ₹5 lakh fine

  • Section 67A: Sharing sexually explicit content can result in 5 years jail and ₹10 lakh fine (first offence)

  • Repeat offences can lead to 7 years imprisonment

Additionally, such acts may also attract charges under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C, which deal with obscenity and voyeurism.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Real or Fake? Here’s the Fact Check

As of now, there is no confirmation that the viral video is real. Hetal Parmar has categorically stated that the clip is fake and AI-generated.

The incident underlines a growing digital threat where deepfake content can damage reputations overnight, while those consuming or sharing it may also face legal consequences.

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: A Reminder on Digital Responsibility

The case serves as a warning for internet users: chasing viral content, especially alleged MMS clips, can have serious ethical and legal implications.

In an era of AI-driven misinformation, verifying facts and avoiding the spread of unverified content is more important than ever.

ALSO READ: Nikko Natividad’s Viral MMS Real? Filipino Actor Gets Richer After ‘Big 4’ Scandal, Turns ‘Painful Comments’ Into Revenue After Private Leaked Video- Was It Preplanned?

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hetal ParmarHetal Parmar videoHetal Parmar viral MMSHetal Parmar viral MMS real or fakeHetal Parmar viral MMS rowlatest mmsmmsviral mms

RELATED News

Mumbai Lift CCTV Leak: Andheri Society Chairman’s Son Booked After Married Woman’s Private Video Goes Viral, Sparks Privacy Outrage

Eid 2026 Date: March 20 Or 21? Here’s Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Traditions, Moon Sighting, And Celebrations Across India

‘Is It For Brazzers Audition?’: CCTV Installed Inside Men’s Washroom In Delhi Sparks Online Debate; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

Young Couple Caught Having Sex On Train’s Upper Berth, Old Viral Video Resurfaces

‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?

Who Was Kourosh Kivani? Iran Executes Mossad Spy Accused of Leaking Sensitive Site Photos That Led To Killing Of Top Iranian Officials

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Retired Judge’s Home Gets Robbed Of Four Gas Cylinders, CCTV Shows Thieves Fleeing At Midnight

“Call Me”: Lalit Modi Offers ‘Assistance in Managing Optics’ After Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Make INR 2.34 Cr Bid For Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction

Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Have A Part 3? Aditya Dhar Drops A Big Hint With A Cryptic Post: ‘Don’t Leave Seats Until…’

Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Bihar Board Result 2026: Where And How To Check Class 10, 12 Scores

Uttam Nagar Murder: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Sparks Huge Row, Downplays Communal Angle In Hindu Man’s Killing, Blames BJP-RSS For Stirring Communal Tensions

Starlink Debuts In Dubai & UAE: Check Price, Speed, Installation Cost, Plans And Availability Of High Speed Internet Connection

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble
Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble
Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble
Hetal Parmar Viral MMS Real Or Deepfake? Trying To Download The Link Could Land You In Serious Legal Trouble

QUICK LINKS