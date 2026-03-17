Nikko Natividad’s Viral MMS Real? Filipino Actor Gets Richer After ‘Big 4’ Scandal, Turns ‘Painful Comments’ Into Revenue After Private Leaked Video- Was It Preplanned?

A private video allegedly involving Filipino actor Nikko Natividad has sparked widespread debate online, becoming one of the most talked-about controversies on social media.

The viral clip triggered massive backlash and speculation, eventually evolving into what many online users dubbed the “Big 4” scandal, as three other Filipino actors Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles and Gil Cuerva were also dragged into the controversy.

While rumours and alleged clips circulated widely across platforms, Natividad later addressed the issue publicly, admitting that the intimate video involving him was authentic. Despite the backlash, the actor has attempted to handle the situation with humour, claiming that the engagement generated from harsh comments is ironically helping him earn money online.

Viral Video Sparks Massive Online Controversy

The controversy began after screenshots and links claiming to show a private video of Nikko Natividad spread rapidly across social media and online forums. The clip quickly went viral, triggering intense discussion and criticism from internet users.

Because the names of four actors were repeatedly mentioned together in connection with alleged leaked videos, the situation soon became known online as the “Big 4” scandal. The incident led to widespread speculation about whether the videos were real or part of an online smear campaign.

Nikko Natividad Admits Viral MMS Is Real

After days of speculation, Nikko Natividad addressed the controversy in an emotional interview with entertainment personality Ogie Diaz on YouTube.

During the conversation, the actor admitted that the intimate video circulating online was genuine. He revealed that the clip had been recorded around 2022 and said he had always feared that it might eventually surface on the internet.

Natividad also acknowledged that the incident was a mistake and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Actor Calls It a ‘Moment of Temptation’

In the interview, the actor described the incident as a “moment of temptation.” He admitted that he gave in to temptation and said there was no excuse for his behaviour.

Natividad also spoke about the guilt he felt after the controversy began affecting his personal life and family. According to the actor, the scandal forced him to confront the consequences of his actions publicly.

Wife Learns About the Video After It Goes Viral

The controversy became even more personal when the video reached his family.

Natividad revealed that his wife, Cielo Mae Eusebio, learned about the clip only after it began circulating widely online. The revelation reportedly caused emotional distress within the family.

The actor later admitted that he had initially hidden the truth because he feared losing his family.

Wife Chooses to Support Him Despite Scandal

Despite the controversy, Cielo Mae Eusebio decided to stand by her husband.

In a message shared online, she described her decision as a personal choice and urged the public not to judge their relationship. She also asked social media users to stop attacking their family online.

While acknowledging the pain caused by the incident, she said the family now wants to focus on healing and rebuilding trust.

Child’s Emotional Message Leaves Actor in Tears

During the interview with Ogie Diaz, Natividad revealed that the most heartbreaking moment came from a message sent by his 10-year-old child.

According to the actor, the child asked why he had hurt their mother and said they could no longer defend him during arguments. The message reportedly left him in tears.

Despite expressing disappointment, the child also told him:

“I love you.” and “I know God will forgive you.”

The emotional message deeply affected the actor and became one of the most difficult moments during the controversy.

Other Actors Linked to ‘Big 4’ Scandal Deny Allegations

While Nikko Natividad admitted the video involving him was real, other actors linked to the scandal responded differently.

Aaron Villaflor dismissed the allegations and said that the clips shown to him were simply scenes from projects he had worked on, including productions associated with the streaming platform Vivamax.

Villaflor also suggested that the controversy could be an attempt to damage his reputation, noting that he is currently involved in local politics as a provincial board member in Tarlac. Meanwhile, the other actors remained largely silent as speculation continued online.

Actor Turns Backlash Into Revenue

Amid the backlash, Nikko Natividad adopted a surprisingly humorous approach to the controversy.

The actor joked that even the harsh online comments which he described as “painful comments” were generating engagement on his social media accounts. According to him, the increased traffic and interaction are indirectly helping him earn money, which he says contributes to paying household bills and fuel expenses.

His remarks sparked further debate online, with some social media users questioning whether the viral controversy could have been exploited for publicity.

Was the Viral MMS Leak Preplanned?

As the controversy continued trending online, some users began speculating whether the leak might have been preplanned or strategically used to gain attention.

However, there is no evidence suggesting that the video was intentionally leaked by the actor. Natividad has maintained that the clip was recorded privately years ago and that he had long feared it might eventually surface online.

For now, the incident remains a viral scandal that has sparked discussions about privacy, accountability and the impact of social media controversies on public figures.

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