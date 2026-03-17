Mumbai Lift CCTV Leak: Chairman’s Son Booked After Married Woman’s Private Video Goes Viral, Sparks Privacy Outrage

In Mumbai a 25-year-old male has been booked under an Act for having allegedly publicised a video via the Internet of a married female within a residential lift as captured by a CCTV camera which resulted in damage to her reputation from when she was filmed inside that residential lift while at that moment interacting with & kissing a third party male.

The accused had access to the residential CCTV system because he is the son of the housing society’s Chairman, allowing him access to the CCTV camera footage. The original exposure occurred sometime in January 2026 when the married female was inside the residential lift of her apartment during the course of a normal day and someone unexpected came into the lift causing the two to not realize they were being filmed when the male interjected, thus it resulted in a serious breach of privacy as the female is now publicly identified as the female and her name was released by many websites (viral) without any regard for either.

Accused had CCTV access

The recordings from the residential CCTV cameras are sole property of the housing society’s Chairperson. Investigation into the incident concluded that Chairperson’s son was responsible for viewing the recorded footage, isolating the specific tape and for putting the tape onto the Internet.

It should be noted that the above-referenced offending incident occurred on a date that has not been formally identified, rather only the year of 2026 is presently identified, which leads to a whole series of questions due to the fact that January 1st 2026 has not occurred yet (time).

Incident surfaced after two months

The woman was unaware of the recorded material for almost 2 months. On March 9, she learned that there was a viral video when she overheard people talking about it at a local market. Upon investigating, she found out that there was a video of her in the lift circulating on mobile phones and social media.

The police stated that the accused allegedly hacked into the society’s CCTV system, copied the video and shared it, which resulted in it being widely disseminated among the residents and online. The woman alleged that the video was intentionally circulated in order to defame her.

Police action under BNS and IT Act

The Sakinaka police took a complaint from the woman and registered a case against the accused under the sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defamation as well as sections of the Information Technology Act for invasion of privacy.

According to officials, the accused is not in custody and he has been issued a notice requiring him to provide evidence to authorities. The investigation continues to establish how the recording was accessed, copied and distributed and if others were implicated in the distribution of the video.

Also Read: Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH