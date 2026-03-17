Woman Thrashes Man Over Alleged Inappropriate Touch While Filming A Reel At Mumbai’s Bandra Station, Later Seen Touching Another Man Without Consent In a Local Train; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Mumbai: A viral video from Mumbai’s Bandra railway station has sparked outrage and debate after a woman was seen hitting a man over an alleged inappropriate touch while she was filming a reel. A second clip, believed to feature the same woman, shows her inside a local train allegedly touching another passenger without consent.

Altercation At Bandra Station Caught On Camera

In the first video, the woman is seen confronting a man who appears to be speaking on his phone. She accuses him of touching her inappropriately and then begins hitting him during the argument. The incident reportedly took place while she was recording content at the busy station, drawing attention from people nearby.

The visuals quickly spread on social media, with users reacting strongly to the confrontation and questioning what exactly led to the altercation.

Second Clip Raises Further Questions

Soon after, another video surfaced online showing the same woman inside a Mumbai local train. In this clip, she appears to be recording a reel while touching a male passenger, with many online users claiming the act was without his consent.

The two videos together have added to the controversy, with people debating the context of both incidents and calling for clarity.

Bandra Station, Mumbai

Video1: Chapri woman is beating a poor Man alleging that he touched her while she was making reel.

Video2: Chapri woman is touching a man against his wish inside the train.@MumbaiPolice can you do something or you are also helpless?pic.twitter.com/OhJuucYpM1 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 16, 2026

Police Response And Investigation

Following the videos going viral, the matter has been referred to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further examination. Authorities are looking into the circumstances of both clips to understand what exactly happened.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether any formal complaint has been filed. The case remains under review as police assess the footage and gather details.

The incident has once again highlighted how quickly such videos can spread online, often triggering strong reactions even before the full facts are established.

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