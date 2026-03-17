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Home > Regionals > Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Delhi's Dallupura: A man in Dallupura in East Delhi died after he shot himself in the chest while his cousin recorded the incident, with the person filming appearing unaware of what was about to happen at the moment. The chilling video showcases the man loading a magazine into a pistol before placing the weapon against his chest and pulling the trigger.

Delhi's Dallupura Man Shot Himself On Chest (Via X)
Delhi's Dallupura Man Shot Himself On Chest (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 17, 2026 11:39:11 IST

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Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Delhi’s Dallupura: A man in Dallupura in East Delhi died after he shot himself in the chest while his cousin recorded the incident, with the person filming appearing unaware of what was about to happen at the moment. The chilling video showcases the man loading a magazine into a pistol before placing the weapon against his chest and pulling the trigger.

Furthermore, at the beginning of the video, the person recording is heard instructing him on how to insert the magazine, saying, “Click the button, it will go inside.”

After inserting the magazine, the man, who appears physically fit, is seen cocking the weapon. Where the person behind the camera says, “Chala mat dena, bhai” (don’t fire it).

After sometime, the man positions the gun on the left side of his chest. He looked at the camera and smiled. Then suddenly pulling the trigger and collapsing, with blood seen gushing from the wound.

The person recording is then heard shouting in shock, “Bhai, yeh kya kar diya tune?” (What have you done?).

Moreover, police have identified the man as Pawan Kumar. The incident took place in New Ashok Nagar. He was rushed for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. According to the officials, pistol used in the incident was a licenced weapon belonging to the individual who recorded the video.

Furthermore, police said that the investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

READ MORE: West Bengal Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Suvendu Adhikari From Nandigram And Bhabanipur, Sparks Talk Of Possible Face-Off With Mamata Banerjee

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Accidently Shoots Himself On Camera While Loading Pistol, Chilling Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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