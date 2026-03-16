West Bengal Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Suvendu Adhikari From Nandigram And Bhabanipur, Sparks Talk Of Possible Face-Off With Mamata Banerjee

On Monday, the BJP of India (Bharatiya Janata Party) announced its first round of 144 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections, scheduled for 2026. This included Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who was nominated for both Nandigram and Bhabanipur; these two have geographical significance in terms of local and statewide (Bengal) politics.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikaru defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in a highly-profiled race, thus making that location one of the predominant battlegrounds in West Bengal state.

Suvendu Adhikari Fielded From Nandigram And Bhabanipur

Based on Adhkari’s nominations to both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, political analysts suggest that BJP may be targeting direct confrontations against Banerjee should she choose to run from either location again. Particularly important to this is that Banerjee previously represented Bhabanipur and subsequently won a by-election in that area after the 2021 elections.

The BJP has made a long-awaited announcement concerning their candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections by featuring controversial candidate Suvendu Adhikari along with other high-profile names on their first list. As per reports, Shankar Ghosh (Siliguri), Ashok Dinda (Moyna), Agnimitra Paul (Asansol Dakshin), Dilip Ghosh (Kharagpur Sadar), and Swapan Dasgupta (Rashbehari) have all been confirmed as candidates by the BJP through their first announcement of 144 criteria for future candidates.

Early Candidate Announcement Aims To Strengthen Campaign

Reports say that the BJP believes that early announcements of candidates are a critical step in establishing strong ground support for their campaigns leading up to the assembly elections and will allow local units sufficient time to mobilise voters.

The primary focus of all these candidates is currently on Suvendu Adhikari and how he creates the narrative of the election. In particular, if Mamata Banerjee decides to run against Suvendu Adhikari again from either Bhabanipur or Nandigram, then we could see another fierce political battle between the two of them.

The BJP’s announcement has also generated numerous political conversations throughout West Bengal, as many people are anticipating whether or not the ruling AITC will field Mamata Banerjee against Suvendu Adhikari in any of the same constituencies.

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