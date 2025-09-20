Horrifying Crime Captured On Cam: Argument Turns Into Assault As Man Slits Wife’s Throat In Public, Tries To Flee But…

A horrifying event in Balasore in Odisha has been reported, where a man assaulted his wife in a busy street and cut her throat. The gruesome assault was captured on camera, with the recording of which now appeared on the internet. The woman is still in the hospital in her fight to live, badly wounded by the attack.

A report by OTV indicates that the event took place about 4.30 PM at the village of Pothana Mohalla in Balasore Town police limits on Thursday, September 18.

What was started as a verbal communication later turned out to be violent, that shocked people around. People who were present on the spot instantly came to the rescue of the woman, and they also held down the man who assaulted her and handed him to the police.

Argument Turns Into Assault

The accused is known as Sheikh Amjad. According to the report, the woman had been living separately in rented houses, and had poor relations with him.

Tensions sprang up very fast during the argument. Eyewitnesses explained that Amjad looked like he was coercing his wife to speak to him. However, on her refusal, he drew out a sharp knife that was in his pocket and cut off her throat right in the middle of the day.

Horrifying Crime Captured On Camera

The violent attack was recorded on camera, and it has since gone viral. The video depicts Amjad talking to the woman, and sometimes touches her face, wishing to force her to give an answer. He is also seen dragging her. The video goes on to reveal him holding her by the hair and then tearing her throat.

Is the woman dead or alive?

People who were in the vicinity came to the rescue of the woman. She bled and was at first taken to the Balasore district headquarters hospital in critical state. Her condition worsened and she was transferred to the SCB medical college and Hospital in Cutttack where she was taken to undergo further treatment. She was transferred to the emergency with family and locals alongside.

According to eyewitnesses, the conversation at the roadside seemed to be an effort by Amjad to settle a dispute. However, he beat up the woman when she allegedly subjected him to disagreements.

Amjad, who lived in the Buxi Bazar area in Cuttack, was caught red-handed by residents of the area before he could flee. Balasore Town Police has taken the accused into custody and is interrogating him. Authorities said that they were taking legal action.