Gurugram Viral Video: Creepy Thar Guy Masturbates In SUV While Staring At Residents Post Midnight, Drives Away After…

There was a grim experience in Gurugram when a man in a black Thar apparently pulled over to the middle of the road and began masturbating whilst gazing at a resident at their balcony. The accident occurred at approximately 12.20 AM close to Medanta Hospital.

The incident was posted on Reddit in an article called Creepy instance in Gurgaon, in which the poster has recounted the whole incident. It also had a video of the unpleasant act.

Creepy Thar guy masturbates inside car

The inhabitants were standing on their balcony when they saw a man who had parked his black Thar in the centre of the road. As he was sitting there, it appeared that he was sitting there, but then he moved, and it became evident that something was amiss.

The Reddit post mentioned, “So, I was chatting with a friend in my balcony when a guy arrived in the middle of the road in a black Thar. The user wrote that initially, he believed that he was sitting here, but he saw something moving but then realised he was masturbating and gazing at me. Realising that the situation was serious, the resident entered in order to tell the other roommate. They chose to begin capturing the entire performance.”

The post continued, “When we listened to it he was in his seat, shamelessly gazing at us, and gesturing as he had been doing it. This lasted approximately 10 minutes until another friend dared to go out there to film him directly to the point of baffling him and he got frustrated since he was caught in the middle of the act and as such drove away before he could be caught! the user added.

In the video that the post has uploaded, the man is involved in the act within his car.

What did the Internet say?

Reddit users stormed the comment section of the video. One user stated, “One word. Disgusting.” Another stated, “WTAF! Did you get his number? If so, I think you should report it.”

The next one shared, “You should still file a police report and give them this video. It’s good to have a paper trail of his criminal behaviour in case he shows up again and you’re able to get his car number. Also, please be vigilant and sorry you were victimized in this disgusting manner.”

An individual added, “That is not just creepy, it’s concerning too. Aren’t there any cameras on the street? On nearby shops of that road? You have the timestamp and will only have to check the cameras for that time, and report further.”

One user concluded, “Should have caught the Registration plate on camera and tweet this to Gurugram Police on twitter.. MAY BE they take some action.”

