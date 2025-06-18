How Breast Implants Saved Woman’s Life After She Was Stabbed 22 Times

A 30-year-old woman in southeastern China has survived a violent knife attack, thanks to her breast implants which deflected what could have been a fatal stab wound. The shocking incident occurred on May 22 at The MixC Shopping Mall in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, and has since sparked widespread concern over public safety in the country.

Attacked While Getting Into Her Car, Breast Implants Saved Her

The victim, surnamed Ma, was ambushed while entering her car in the mall’s parking area. She told Lichi News that a stranger suddenly forced his way into the front seat and held her at knifepoint. Despite her desperate cries for help, no one responded.

The attacker demanded Ma pay for the parking, then coerced her into driving out of the shopping mall and heading towards Tongxiang, a neighbouring county.

Forced to Borrow Money Under Threat

According to Ma, the man continued to threaten her during the drive. Upon learning that she had limited funds in her bank account, he pressured her to borrow money from friends.

Taking advantage of a moment when the attacker was distracted, Ma managed to send a message to her boyfriend. He quickly tracked her location using her phone and alerted the local authorities.

Officers from Chongfu police station in Tongxiang responded and arrived at the scene. However, before they could intervene, the attacker suddenly stabbed Ma 22 times in the chest and then turned the knife on himself.

Emergency medical teams treated both individuals at the scene. The attacker succumbed to his injuries, but Ma miraculously survived the assault.

Breast Implants Likely Saved Her Life

Doctors later revealed that Ma’s breast implants prevented more severe internal damage.

“We counted over 20 stab wounds. Fortunately, I had undergone breast augmentation surgery in the past, and the implant blocked what could have been a fatal blow. Only one stab wound reached my lung,” Ma said.

Though Ma has been discharged from the hospital, she expressed dissatisfaction with the authorities’ handling of the case. Since the attacker died, officials have closed the investigation—leaving Ma feeling abandoned.

“It was probably the second day in the intensive care unit. I still could not speak at that time. My mum kept crying. Since we are from the northeast and it is quite far away, it was difficult for my parents to come,” she said.

“I have lived in Hangzhou for a long time and have been to MixC mall many times. I always felt very safe there and never sensed any danger,” Ma told Lichi News.

“It just feels like I was unlucky to have encountered the suspect. Now that he is dead and the case is closed, there are many things that cannot be undone,” she added.

