Hyderabad Passenger Left Stunned as Cab Driver Demands ₹5,000 for Airport Drop-Netizens Call It Daylight Robbery

A Redditor in his post revealed how a cab driver asked for Rs. 5000 for an airport drop early in the morning.

In his post, he asked people if “Anyone else facing crazy cab prices to Hyderabad airport early in the morning?”

The person tried booking a cab to the airport at 4 in the morning for a flight he had at 7 am. When the driver called and asked where he was headed, the user normally told him where he was headed. Upon telling him the drop location, the driver said, “Give some extra accordingly.” To which the user responded, “I’ll pay according to the fair app.”

To his surprise, the driver straight up asked him for Rs. 5000 for dropping at the airport. He also mentioned something about routes being changed and traffic issues.

User tried contacting other drivers, but the same thing, every driver quoted somewhere between Rs. 2000-Rs. 6000.

The prices were touching the roof, so the only safe option was to let an acquaintance drop the user off at the airport. They did find some traffic on the way.

The user then concluded the story by asking the question, “If there is any issue going on with cars to the airport, or are these drivers just trying to extort extra money from customers because they know people won’t find another car immediately?”

Netizen’s Reaction

One of the users commented, “It’s a scam. I have encountered this discussion multiple times. Don’t waste your time arguing with them. Cancel and proceed to book another ride.” Another commented,

Greed …nothing else ..5k is too much …for a 7k flight ..the mofo expecting 5k charge to the airport?”

