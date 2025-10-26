LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Waah Shampy Waah' Trends Again After Shampy Caught Kissing Someone Else, Controversial Clip Goes Viral

‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Trends Again After Shampy Caught Kissing Someone Else, Controversial Clip Goes Viral

'Waah Shampy Waah' man trends again, a video of him kissing another woman blows up. The video ignited backlash and renewed online debate.

'Waah Shampy Waah' back with a bang. Shampy returns in a new video, allegedly kissing a woman. Check out the video that led to mixed reactions and trolling. (Image Credit: Instagram @desi.ghee__)
Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 26, 2025 15:59:10 IST

“Waah Shampy Waah” Video 

Remember the viral “Waah Shampy Waah” video? The video showcased a woman, Nagma, catching her husband, Shampy, red-handed with another woman. The video blew up like fire, and there were thousands of remakes on the reel. 

Another video of Shampy is going viral on the internet, where he is allegedly kissing a woman. The video is again going viral, and people are calling him ‘shameless,’ and it’s also being said that she is the same person from the original video. 

Shampy and Nagma’s Relationship Now, Instagram Post Shows Reality

Shampy’s social media is filled with his pictures with Nagma. A user on Instagram said, ‘he looks like a green forest posted all his photos with Nagma only, and in real life, what he did with her, the whole world knows. I guess so, never fall for show off and fake promises”. Nagma’s Instagram handle, on the other hand, tells a different story. her bio reads, “#singlemom, #Divorced #strongwoman. One of her Instagram posts says, “Someone asked me, aren’t you going to tell your side of the story? I replied, God knows, and that’s enough”.

Netizens’ Reaction to Shampy’s New Viral Video

The video blew up the internet like crazy, and here’s what people netizen’s think of the video. A user commented, “So people are trying to glorify a man who isn’t just a cheater but is shameless.” Another user commented, “Sudhar jaa shampi”.

“On a serious note. This is so fucking heartbreaking. Nagma has been going through a lot for real,” added the user.

Also Read: Love Offline: Why Real-World Romance Is Winning Hearts Again In The Digital Age

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 3:59 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

