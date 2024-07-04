Instagram User Makes Dance Video In Flight, Netizens Goes Anxious

The daily routine of making reels and short films and posting them to various social media sites, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and many more, has developed from the fixation with sharing images on social media.

Although the authors of these films benefit financially from views, likes, and revenues, other people experience chaos and anxiety as a result of their privacy being violated by the influencers’ roving cameras. In the midst of all of this, a social media video of a woman dancing on an IndiGo aircraft went viral. Many others voiced their irritation and disapproval of her antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Sheik (@salma.sheik.9216)

Salma Sheikh, an Instagram user, shared the video that is currently viral. She may be seen dancing in the airplane aisle while donning a black saree in the video. As other travelers observed Ms. Sheikh dancing to the tune “Style Style” by A. R. Rahman and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, the flight attendant shut the overhead bin.

The Instagram reel has received 16,000 likes and over 1.6 million views since it was uploaded. Her video did not sit well with a lot of online users.

“Passenger felt much embarrassed …moreover it’s not her private flight to do such nonsense….” said a user. Another added, “Reason for flights getting delayed…” “This video is SO CRINGE. Like don’t we all have a level of shyness to do stuff like this in public? Ugh. I don’t know whether I should appreciate that she is courageous or make fun of her reel choices,” wrote a third user. “Hello stop being nuisance this is not your house,” a person said. Another added, “Ma’am big fan …. opening the emergency exit of the flight exclusively for you”

Show Full Article