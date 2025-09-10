IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has officially opened the registration process for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. The application portal is open from 5 September 2025 to 21 September 2025. Interested candidates must apply online through the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited www.iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a full-time B.Tech., B.E., or equivalent degree in the relevant engineering discipline. The qualification must be obtained through a regular course from institutions, colleges, universities, or deemed universities duly recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the University Grants Commission (UGC).

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of the following three stages:

Computer based test (CBT) Group discussion and group task (GD/GT) Personal interview (PI)

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

IOCL will proceed with Computer based test (CBT), which will contain 100 objective multiple-choice questions.

Section Section name Number of questions A Domain knowledge 50 B General aptitude Quantitative aptitude 20 Logical reasoning 15 Verbal ability in English 15

How to Apply for IOCL Recruitment 2025

Before starting the application, candidates should prepare the following:

A recent passport-sized photograph (taken after April 2025, size 4.5cm x 3.5cm)

Signature in black ink on white paper (not in capital letters)

Left thumb impression in black or blue ink

Valid personal email ID and mobile number

Payment details for the application fee

Direct link to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2025 – Link to Apply Here