IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has officially opened the registration process for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. The application portal is open from 5 September 2025 to 21 September 2025. Interested candidates must apply online through the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited www.iocl.com.
IOCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must hold a full-time B.Tech., B.E., or equivalent degree in the relevant engineering discipline. The qualification must be obtained through a regular course from institutions, colleges, universities, or deemed universities duly recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the University Grants Commission (UGC).
IOCL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The selection process will consist of the following three stages:
-
Computer based test (CBT)
-
Group discussion and group task (GD/GT)
-
Personal interview (PI)
IOCL Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern
IOCL will proceed with Computer based test (CBT), which will contain 100 objective multiple-choice questions.
|
Section
|
Section name
|
Number of questions
|
A
|
Domain knowledge
|
50
|
B
|
General aptitude
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
20
|
Logical reasoning
|
15
|
Verbal ability in English
|
15
How to Apply for IOCL Recruitment 2025
Before starting the application, candidates should prepare the following:
-
A recent passport-sized photograph (taken after April 2025, size 4.5cm x 3.5cm)
-
Signature in black ink on white paper (not in capital letters)
-
Left thumb impression in black or blue ink
-
Valid personal email ID and mobile number
-
Payment details for the application fee
Direct link to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2025 – Link to Apply Here