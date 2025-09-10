LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has officially opened the registration process for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. The application portal is open from 5 September 2025 to 21 September 2025. Interested candidates must apply online through the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited www.iocl.com.

The application portal is open from 5 September 2025 to 21 September 2025. (Representative Image: Reuters)
The application portal is open from 5 September 2025 to 21 September 2025. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 10, 2025 14:11:31 IST

IOCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has officially opened the registration process for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. The application portal is open from 5 September 2025 to 21 September 2025. Interested candidates must apply online through the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited www.iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates must hold a full-time B.Tech., B.E., or equivalent degree in the relevant engineering discipline. The qualification must be obtained through a regular course from institutions, colleges, universities, or deemed universities duly recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the University Grants Commission (UGC).

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

The selection process will consist of the following three stages:

  1. Computer based test (CBT)

  2. Group discussion and group task (GD/GT)

  3. Personal interview (PI)

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern 

IOCL will proceed with Computer based test (CBT), which will contain 100 objective multiple-choice questions. 

Section

Section name

Number of questions

A

Domain knowledge

50

B

General aptitude

Quantitative aptitude

20

Logical reasoning

15

Verbal ability in English

15

 

How to Apply for IOCL Recruitment 2025

Before starting the application, candidates should prepare the following:

  • A recent passport-sized photograph (taken after April 2025, size 4.5cm x 3.5cm)

  • Signature in black ink on white paper (not in capital letters)

  • Left thumb impression in black or blue ink

  • Valid personal email ID and mobile number

  • Payment details for the application fee

Direct link to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2025 – Link to Apply Here 

Tags: ioclIOCL Recruitment 2025IOCL Recruitment 2025 apply onlinwIOCL Recruitment 2025 for EngineeringIOCL Recruitment eligibility criteriaIOCL Recruitment examIOCL Recruitment link to applyIOCL Recruitment selection processIOCL Recruitment testiocl registration process

RELATED News

Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion
Most Unique & Bizarre Global Festivals You Wont Believe
Global Taboos: What’s Offensive in One Country but Normal in Another
More Than Decoration: The Powerful Meanings of Piercings in Tribal Cultures
Google Maps Car Reaches Kanpur But Villagers Mistake Them For Thieves, What Happened Next Will Leave You In Splits

LATEST NEWS

10 Surprising Health Benefits of Waking Up at 5 AM
Meet Satish Krishna Sail: Karnataka MLA Arrested In Iron Ore Export And Money Laundering Case
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Need These Many Goals To Become The Top Scorer, Who Will Do It First?
iPhone 17 Launch: Don’t Toss That Old iPhone! Here’s How It Could Land You An iPhone 17!
Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani Once Paid Twice The Price to Buy 250 Chickens, Reason Is…
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Released: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Take Their ‘Chaos And Kalesh’ To The Courtroom
Delegation Of 25 Horticulture Indian Officials Attend Orchard Management Programme in Israel
SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam
Donald Trump Went For Unplanned Dinner, Protesters Booed, Shouted “F–k You, Trump” In Washington
IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More
IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More
IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More
IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More

QUICK LINKS