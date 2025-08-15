Janmashtami 2025: Puja Muhurat, Samagri List, Bhog Prasad, Rituals & Complete Guide

Janmashtami 2025 is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees across India and around the world will celebrate this auspicious festival with traditional rituals, eye-catching decorations, and midnight celebrations. From the puja muharat to puja samagri, here’s everything you need to know to celebrate Janmashtami 2025 with full spiritual spirit and devotion.
Janmashtami 2025- Puja Muhurat
India will be observing Janmashtami 2025 on 16 August 2025. Take a look at the date and time so that you won’t miss the auspicious muhurat.
According to the Hindu calendar, Bhado Krishna Ashtami tithi will begin at 11:49 pm on 15 August 2025, Friday, and end at 9:34 pm on 16 August 2025, Saturday.
Muhurat of Lord Krishna Puja
The auspicious muhurat of Lord Krishna puja will be from 12:04 am to 12:45 pm on 16 August 2025, Saturday. Let us tell you that Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 4:38 am on 17 August 2025, Sunday, and end at 3:17 am on 18 August 2025, Monday.
Janmashtami 2025- City Wise Muhurat
August 17, 2025- 12:16 AM to 01:01 AM Pune
August 17, 2025- 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM New Delhi
August 17, 2025- 11:50 PM to 12:36 AM Chennai
August 17, 2025- 12:09 AM to 12:53 AM Jaipur
August 17, 2025- 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM Hyderabad
August 17, 2025- 12:04 AM to 12:48 AM Gurgaon
August 17, 2025- 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM Chandigarh
August 17, 2025- 11:19 PM to 12:03 AM Kolkata
August 17, 2025- 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM Mumbai
August 17, 2025- 12:01 AM to 12:47 AM Bengaluru
August 17, 2025- 12:22 AM to 01:06 AM Ahmedabad
August 17, 2025- 12:03 AM to 12:46 AM Noida
Janmashtami 2025- Puja Samagari List
Here are common puja samagari to add to your list:
Fresh flowers, Panchamrit made with milk, curd, ghee, sugar, honey, sandal paste, tulsi leaves, roli, rice, incense sticks, Bal Gopal’s yellow clothes, and coriander panjiri.
Janmashtami 2025- Lord Krishna Puja Rituals
Before the puja, bathe the idol of Lord Bal Krishna with milk, curd, honey, and water. Then dressed the Lord in new yellow clothes, hair, mukut, bangles, earrings, and flute. Read bhajans, Krishna mantras throughout the day.
Janmashtami 2025- Lord Krishna Mantras
-
Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!
2. Om Kleem Krishnaye Namah..!!
3. Krishnaye Vasudveaye Haraye Parmatmane Pranatah Kleshnashaye Govindaye Namo Namah..!!
4. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!