Janmashtami 2025: Puja Muhurat, Samagri List, Bhog Prasad, Rituals & Complete Guide

Janmashtami 2025 is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees across India and around the world will celebrate this auspicious festival with traditional rituals, eye-catching decorations, and midnight celebrations. From the puja muharat to puja samagri, here’s everything you need to know to celebrate Janmashtami 2025 with full spiritual spirit and devotion.

Janmashtami 2025- Puja Muhurat

India will be observing Janmashtami 2025 on 16 August 2025. Take a look at the date and time so that you won’t miss the auspicious muhurat.

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhado Krishna Ashtami tithi will begin at 11:49 pm on 15 August 2025, Friday, and end at 9:34 pm on 16 August 2025, Saturday.

Muhurat of Lord Krishna Puja

The auspicious muhurat of Lord Krishna puja will be from 12:04 am to 12:45 pm on 16 August 2025, Saturday. Let us tell you that Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 4:38 am on 17 August 2025, Sunday, and end at 3:17 am on 18 August 2025, Monday.

Janmashtami 2025- City Wise Muhurat

August 17, 2025- 12:16 AM to 01:01 AM Pune

August 17, 2025- 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM New Delhi

August 17, 2025- 11:50 PM to 12:36 AM Chennai

August 17, 2025- 12:09 AM to 12:53 AM Jaipur

August 17, 2025- 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM Hyderabad

August 17, 2025- 12:04 AM to 12:48 AM Gurgaon

August 17, 2025- 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM Chandigarh

August 17, 2025- 11:19 PM to 12:03 AM Kolkata

August 17, 2025- 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM Mumbai

August 17, 2025- 12:01 AM to 12:47 AM Bengaluru

August 17, 2025- 12:22 AM to 01:06 AM Ahmedabad

August 17, 2025- 12:03 AM to 12:46 AM Noida

Janmashtami 2025- Puja Samagari List

Here are common puja samagari to add to your list:

Fresh flowers, Panchamrit made with milk, curd, ghee, sugar, honey, sandal paste, tulsi leaves, roli, rice, incense sticks, Bal Gopal’s yellow clothes, and coriander panjiri.

Janmashtami 2025- Lord Krishna Puja Rituals

Before the puja, bathe the idol of Lord Bal Krishna with milk, curd, honey, and water. Then dressed the Lord in new yellow clothes, hair, mukut, bangles, earrings, and flute. Read bhajans, Krishna mantras throughout the day.

Janmashtami 2025- Lord Krishna Mantras

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

2. Om Kleem Krishnaye Namah..!!

3. Krishnaye Vasudveaye Haraye Parmatmane Pranatah Kleshnashaye Govindaye Namo Namah..!!

4. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!