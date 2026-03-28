Kalesh at Galgotias University: Besties Slap, Drag, Pull Hair in Brutal Fight After One Falls for Friend’s Boyfriend, Crowd Keeps Recording | Viral Video

A dramatic fight between two students at Galgotias University in Noida has gone viral after a video showed two best friends getting into a physical altercation over a boyfriend issue.

The clash, described online as a “kalesh,” reportedly broke out after one of the girls allegedly developed feelings for her friend’s boyfriend, turning a heated argument into a shocking public fight.

Two Best Friends Fight at Galgotias University: Viral Video

According to viral posts circulating on social media, the confrontation quickly escalated as the two girls were seen slapping, dragging, and pulling each other’s hair in full public view on the campus premises.

Kalesh b/w two besties at Galgotias University, Noida after one girl developed a crush on her bestie’s boyfriend.

pic.twitter.com/KBCxNtP1gs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 28, 2026







What began as a verbal spat soon turned into a brutal scuffle, with both students refusing to back down as a crowd gathered around them. Several students present at the spot were seen recording the incident on their phones instead of stepping in to separate the two.

After some time had passed, some students came between the two and tried to pull them apart. But all went in vain as they kept fighting even after the bystanders’ efforts to stop them.

Many users called the situation a reflection of worsening campus culture and social media obsession, while others blamed the public nature of the clash for making the matter spiral out of control.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “I think this year 2026 will be remembered as Galgotias University Kand year forever.”

Second user wrote, “Why do people do this? Because Forbidden is a drug. The Bestie didn’t want the guy because he’s amazing. she wanted him because he was Pre-Approved by someone she looks up to or envies. It’s not about love, it’s about taking what someone else has to feel superior.”

Third user said, “Another day, another viral moment for Galgotias University.”

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