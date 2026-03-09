LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'I Wish India's IT Capital Has…': Kartik Kannan's Ahmedabad Post on 1 AM Buzz Triggers Debate on Nightlife, Safety and Bengaluru's Late-Night Culture— Who Won the Internet?

‘I Wish India’s IT Capital Has…’: Kartik Kannan’s Ahmedabad Post on 1 AM Buzz Triggers Debate on Nightlife, Safety and Bengaluru’s Late-Night Culture— Who Won the Internet?

Kartik Kannan, a resident of Bengaluru, recently took to X to share his admiration for the lively late-night atmosphere in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His post praising the city’s vibrant 1 am energy has sparked a wider discussion online about nightlife, safety and which Indian cities truly come alive after dark.

Kartik Kannan’s Ahmedabad Post on 1 AM Buzz Triggers Debate on Nightlife, Safety and Bengaluru’s Late-Night Culture.
Kartik Kannan’s Ahmedabad Post on 1 AM Buzz Triggers Debate on Nightlife, Safety and Bengaluru’s Late-Night Culture.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 9, 2026 10:29:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Wish India’s IT Capital Has…’: Kartik Kannan’s Ahmedabad Post on 1 AM Buzz Triggers Debate on Nightlife, Safety and Bengaluru’s Late-Night Culture— Who Won the Internet?

Kartik Kannan, a resident of Bengaluru, recently took to X to share his admiration for the lively late-night atmosphere in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His post praising the city’s vibrant 1 am energy has sparked a wider discussion online about nightlife, safety and which Indian cities truly come alive after dark. 

Kartik Kannan Ahmedabad Post 

In his social media post, Kartik Kannan shared photos of Ahmedabad taken around 1 am, highlighting the city’s bustling and festive environment. “Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 am with a very festive feel,” he wrote while sharing photos of the city at 1:00 am. However, he also lamented over the fact that Bengaluru lacks such a space where people can meet and enjoy the society without, “police breathing down your neck.”



“I wish we had a place in Bengaluru where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down our necks,” his post read.

How Kartik Kannan’s Ahmedabad Post Sparks Debate 

Katik Kannan’s post quickly gained traction online, prompting many users to praise the safety and cultural vibe of Ahmedabad. The post also reignited a debate comparing Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, with people sharing their views on which Indian cities offer the best quality of life. 

With nearly 3.9 likes, Kannan’s post was viewed by more than 336.7K users, many of whom shared their opinions in the comments. 

“I have been to Ahmedabad so many times, found it to be very safe and chilled out place. I rarely drink so I love the vibe of people and families enjoying without getting drunk unlike in other cites where enjoyment is linked to drinking. The relatively non availability of liquor and not having a bar at every corner also makes the city and its roads much safer than any other city. Gujjus are fun loving people and hence you can see people enjoying everywhere. I had seen the same vibe in cites like Rajkot as well. Btw great vegetarian food culture in every city!” one user wrote in the comment section. 

Another commented, “Ahemdabad is superb. City is awake entire night and so many good places to eat even at midnight.” 

“I have travelled and lived in many states. The roads, electricity, state transport, infrastructure, bus stations, and law and order in Gujarat are better than in any other state in India,” one user echoed Kannan’s sentiments.

However, many defended Bengaluru, saying that city still has the same vibe, with one user commenting, “Come to church street.”

Others believe that Bengaluru has lost its charm today but was a great city during its yesteryears. 

One user wrote, “Brigade road used to be that place, buzzing with life at 1 AM. Not quite sure how it is now.”

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ahmedabad, Ahmedabad night life, bengaluru, Bengaluru night life, Kartik Kannan Ahmedabad post, Kartik Kannan latest post, who is Kartik Kannan

‘I Wish India’s IT Capital Has…’: Kartik Kannan’s Ahmedabad Post on 1 AM Buzz Triggers Debate on Nightlife, Safety and Bengaluru’s Late-Night Culture— Who Won the Internet?

QUICK LINKS