Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery Department has revealed the results for the Akshaya AK-674 Lottery Draw, held on Saturday, October 27, 2024. Below are the live updates and the complete list of winning numbers.
Key Details of the Draw
The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Akshaya AK-674 Lottery features twelve series, with weekly variations. A total of one hundred eight lakh tickets are available for purchase each week, with prices that may differ.
Top Prizes Up for Grabs
First Prize: Seventy Lakhs
Winning Number: AO 432099
Second Prize: Five Lakhs
Winning Number: AY 365962
Third Prize: One Lakh
Winning Numbers: AN 860081, AO 795606, AP 145482, AR 172443, AS 267930, AT 267965, AU 285157, AV 801545, AW 983492, AX 824799, AY 955397, AZ 989267
Consolation Prize: Eight Thousand
Winning Numbers: AN 432099, AP 432099, AR 432099, AS 432099, AT 432099, AU 432099, AV 432099, AW 432099, AX 432099, AY 432099, AZ 432099
Fourth Prize: Five Thousand
Winning Numbers: 0284, 0655, 0907, 1240, 5010, 6752, 6985, 7252, 7422, 7457, 7526, 7942, 8165, 8340, 8802, 9166, 9435, 9600
Fifth Prize: Two Thousand
Winning Numbers: 0058, 1199, 4004, 6265, 6515, 6543, 7211
Sixth Prize: One Thousand
Winning Numbers: 0269, 0529, 0811, 1174, 1408, 2181, 2361, 2579, 2644, 2949, 4719, 5200, 5818, 6434, 6729, 6842, 7528, 7708, 8664, 8707, 8711, 8989, 9107, 9402, 9555
Seventh Prize: Five Hundred
Winning Numbers: 0345, 0569, 0597, 0600, 0625, 0677, 0821, 0840, 0843, 0868, 0875, 1007, 1231, 1347, 1425, 1489, 1742, 1920, 1999, 2147, 2176, 2376, 2396, 2595, 3013, 3086, 3351, 3388, 3534, 3563, 3586, 3625, 3941, 4253, 4286, 4332, 4441, 4717, 5071, 5196, 5287, 5511, 5666, 6246, 6252, 6283, 6321, 6513, 6596, 6643, 7138, 7219, 7362, 7463, 7470, 7516, 7648, 7651, 7728, 7868, 7915, 7934, 7967, 8115, 8153, 8709, 8983, 9244, 9914, 9928, 9935, 9958
Eighth Prize: One Hundred
Winning Numbers: 0178, 0258, 0275, 0519, 0777, 0863, 0938, 1005, 1151, 1200, 1329, 1367, 1509, 1511, 1557, 1655, 1731, 2031, 2040, 2094, 2100, 2194, 2246, 2277, 2295, 2447, 2489, 2736, 2767, 2848, 2928, 3038, 3126, 3212, 3445, 3576, 3610, 3635, 3810, 3829, 3896, 3964, 3967, 4042, 4344, 4391, 4421, 4484, 4519, 4644, 4745, 4762, 4850, 4877, 4917, 4960, 4972, 5020, 5022, 5177, 5185, 5212, 5371, 5421, 5575, 5694, 5811, 5938, 6081, 6207, 6307, 6315, 6376, 6449, 6486, 6492, 6500, 6622, 6632, 6765, 6788, 6902, 6931, 7080, 7183, 7260, 7315, 7357, 7365, 7381, 7388, 7500, 7626, 7844, 7856, 7922, 8040, 8052, 8076, 8155, 8208, 8286, 8347, 8533, 8600, 8609, 8682, 8734, 8774, 8790, 8860, 8953, 9019, 9117, 9161, 9196, 9227, 9266, 9352, 9644, 9793, 9804, 9842
