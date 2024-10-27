Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery Department has revealed the results for the Akshaya AK-674 Lottery Draw, held on Saturday, October 27, 2024. Below are the live updates and the complete list of winning numbers.

Key Details of the Draw

The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Akshaya AK-674 Lottery features twelve series, with weekly variations. A total of one hundred eight lakh tickets are available for purchase each week, with prices that may differ.

Top Prizes Up for Grabs

First Prize: Seventy Lakhs

Winning Number: AO 432099

Second Prize: Five Lakhs

Winning Number: AY 365962

Third Prize: One Lakh

Winning Numbers: AN 860081, AO 795606, AP 145482, AR 172443, AS 267930, AT 267965, AU 285157, AV 801545, AW 983492, AX 824799, AY 955397, AZ 989267

Consolation Prize: Eight Thousand

Winning Numbers: AN 432099, AP 432099, AR 432099, AS 432099, AT 432099, AU 432099, AV 432099, AW 432099, AX 432099, AY 432099, AZ 432099

Fourth Prize: Five Thousand

Winning Numbers: 0284, 0655, 0907, 1240, 5010, 6752, 6985, 7252, 7422, 7457, 7526, 7942, 8165, 8340, 8802, 9166, 9435, 9600

Fifth Prize: Two Thousand

Winning Numbers: 0058, 1199, 4004, 6265, 6515, 6543, 7211

Sixth Prize: One Thousand

Winning Numbers: 0269, 0529, 0811, 1174, 1408, 2181, 2361, 2579, 2644, 2949, 4719, 5200, 5818, 6434, 6729, 6842, 7528, 7708, 8664, 8707, 8711, 8989, 9107, 9402, 9555

Seventh Prize: Five Hundred

Winning Numbers: 0345, 0569, 0597, 0600, 0625, 0677, 0821, 0840, 0843, 0868, 0875, 1007, 1231, 1347, 1425, 1489, 1742, 1920, 1999, 2147, 2176, 2376, 2396, 2595, 3013, 3086, 3351, 3388, 3534, 3563, 3586, 3625, 3941, 4253, 4286, 4332, 4441, 4717, 5071, 5196, 5287, 5511, 5666, 6246, 6252, 6283, 6321, 6513, 6596, 6643, 7138, 7219, 7362, 7463, 7470, 7516, 7648, 7651, 7728, 7868, 7915, 7934, 7967, 8115, 8153, 8709, 8983, 9244, 9914, 9928, 9935, 9958

Eighth Prize: One Hundred

Winning Numbers: 0178, 0258, 0275, 0519, 0777, 0863, 0938, 1005, 1151, 1200, 1329, 1367, 1509, 1511, 1557, 1655, 1731, 2031, 2040, 2094, 2100, 2194, 2246, 2277, 2295, 2447, 2489, 2736, 2767, 2848, 2928, 3038, 3126, 3212, 3445, 3576, 3610, 3635, 3810, 3829, 3896, 3964, 3967, 4042, 4344, 4391, 4421, 4484, 4519, 4644, 4745, 4762, 4850, 4877, 4917, 4960, 4972, 5020, 5022, 5177, 5185, 5212, 5371, 5421, 5575, 5694, 5811, 5938, 6081, 6207, 6307, 6315, 6376, 6449, 6486, 6492, 6500, 6622, 6632, 6765, 6788, 6902, 6931, 7080, 7183, 7260, 7315, 7357, 7365, 7381, 7388, 7500, 7626, 7844, 7856, 7922, 8040, 8052, 8076, 8155, 8208, 8286, 8347, 8533, 8600, 8609, 8682, 8734, 8774, 8790, 8860, 8953, 9019, 9117, 9161, 9196, 9227, 9266, 9352, 9644, 9793, 9804, 9842

