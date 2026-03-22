Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Kushmanda Mata Ki Aarti: Chaitra Navratri 2026 enters its fourth day on March 22, dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. She is believed to have created the universe with her divine smile and is worshipped as the source of energy, light, and positivity. Devotees offer prayers to seek good health, prosperity, and inner strength.

Who Is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda is regarded as the creator of the cosmos. According to beliefs, when there was darkness everywhere, she brought the universe into existence with her gentle smile. She is depicted with eight arms, holding weapons, a rosary, and a pot of nectar, and rides a lion.

Her worship is linked to vitality, radiance, and positive energy, making her an important form of Durga during Navratri.

Shubh Muhurat For Puja

The fourth day of Navratri falls on March 22, 2026. The most auspicious time for worship is during the morning hours after sunrise.

Ideal Puja timing: Around 6:20 AM to 10:00 AM

Devotees are advised to complete rituals before noon for maximum spiritual benefit

Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Devotees begin the day early with a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably in auspicious colours.

Clean the puja space and place the idol or image of Maa Kushmanda

Light a ghee lamp and offer flowers, kumkum, and fruits

Take a vow (sankalp) and chant mantras with devotion

Offer bhog like malpua, fruits, or sweets

Conclude with aarti and distribute prasad

Auspicious Colour Of The Day

Yellow is considered the most शुभ colour for Day 4, symbolising happiness, energy and positivity. Orange and green are also associated with the goddess and represent warmth and growth.

Bhog And Offerings

Maa Kushmanda is believed to favour simple and sattvik offerings.

Malpua and sweets

Fresh fruits, especially green fruits like bananas and grapes

Curd and halwa are also considered auspicious

Important Mantras

Chanting mantras is an essential part of the puja, which is believed to bring peace and blessings.

“Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah”

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita…”

Regular chanting is said to enhance positivity, strength, and clarity of mind.

Significance Of The Day

Worshipping Maa Kushmanda is believed to remove negativity and bring health, wealth, and prosperity. Devotees also seek her blessings for energy, creativity, and overall well-being during Navratri

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