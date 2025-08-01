Home > Offbeat > Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?

Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?

In this Spanish village of Lanjarón, it’s been "illegal to die" since 1999 - a bizarre law passed due to a cemetery space crisis. What began as a satirical decree by then-mayor José Rubio has become a local legend and internet sensation decades later. Despite its odd rule, Lanjarón thrives as a wellness hotspot and quirky tourist destination for Gen Z travelers on TikTok.

Lanjarón, Spain banned death in 1999 over cemetery space. The quirky law still draws humor, curiosity, and viral attention today. Photo/X.
Lanjarón, Spain banned death in 1999 over cemetery space. The quirky law still draws humor, curiosity, and viral attention today. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 1, 2025 19:20:42 IST

Lanjarón, a small village in the Granada province of Andalusia, Spain, is known for some unique phenomenon. Here, it’s officially illegal to die. The curious rule was introduced more than 25 years ago by former mayor José Rubio in response to a growing issue in the town – a lack of cemetery space.

Forbidden To Die in Lanjarón Village of Spain

In 1999, facing pressure to address the town’s overcrowded cemetery, Rubio issued a tongue-in-cheek declaration. The edict urged citizens “to take utmost care of their health so they do not die until town hall takes the necessary steps to acquire land suitable for our deceased to rest in glory,” according to reports.

The declaration went on to say, “it is hereby forbidden to die in Lanjarón,” making the unusual policy unmistakably clear. Though the statement may have sounded absurd, it was intended to highlight a very real bureaucratic challenge.

“I am just a mayor,” Rubio explained at the time. “Above me there is God, who is ultimately the one who runs things.”

About The Lanjarón Town Known For Ban On Dying

Despite the seriousness of the underlying issue, the community reportedly received the law in good spirits. “Everyone has taken the edict with a sense of humor and a strong desire to comply with it,” Rubio added.

Nearly three decades later, it’s still unclear if Lanjarón ever expanded its burial grounds. To this day, the village has just one cemetery within its municipal limits.

Beyond the infamous “ban on dying,” Lanjarón is a charming and otherwise ordinary town. With a population of around 4,000, it’s widely recognized for its wellness tourism, thanks to its mineral-rich springs. Recently, it has gained traction as a quiet, lesser-known getaway – particularly among Gen Z travelers on TikTok who are looking for alternatives to Spain’s more crowded destinations like Barcelona and Majorca.

Lanjarón Is Not The Only Place That Has Banned Death

The bizarre burial law has regained attention in recent months, resurfacing on various social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and X, often in the form of humorous memes and viral posts.

Lanjarón isn’t the only town with such a rule. In Longyearbyen, Norway, dying has also been prohibited – and for much more scientific reasons. Since 1950, locals have been barred from passing away in the town due to the permafrost preventing natural decomposition.

Researchers in the 20th century even discovered live samples of the 1917 influenza virus in the bodies of those buried there. The cemetery was subsequently closed to prevent the potential spread of deadly pathogens.

