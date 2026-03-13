LPG Cylinder Crisis Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media: Netizens Say, ‘Sunaar Ki Dukaan Pe Milega’, Induction Stove Steals The Limelight

LPG Gas Crisis: While the country reels under the acute shortage of LPG gas cylinders, with long lines witnessed outside gas agencies, netizens have found a way to vent the frustration through a meme frenzy on social media.

Many users have shared gas cylinder memes across social media platforms such as X, Reddit, and Facebook, highlighting the comical side of the problems faced by consumers.

One meme suggests that buying gold is now cheaper than buying gas. Another meme takes a funny punch at the latest Ranveer Kapoor hit ‘Dhurandhar’, renaming it to Cylinder.

In one widely shared video, a man is seen making tea by using an upside-down electric iron as a makeshift stove, jokingly captioned, “Gas problem solved.”

Check Out These Amusing LPG Memes –

LPG fiasco pic.twitter.com/enS75SArIV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 12, 2026

Bati Chokha restaurant owners after gas cylinder crisis in India: pic.twitter.com/j4xjFDRAo6 — कुंभकरण (@_kumbhkaran) March 12, 2026

pov : People in queue to get LPG cylinder in black pic.twitter.com/CuYWUIcRvE — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 12, 2026

LPG cylinder shortage scare heightens Le induction: pic.twitter.com/L2U7Pf145m — AmbivertHoney (@TripathiHoney1) March 11, 2026

He:- mere paas 3 backup LPG cylender hai

She be like:- #LPGCrisis pic.twitter.com/ZLhMHQpeHR — avi_rocko (@AvinashAanand3) March 13, 2026

Government Clarifies No Shortage

Even as the households and commercial entities face issues with the gas cylinder supplies, Union government on Thursday clarified that there is no shortage of LPG gas in the country and the supply constraints by the hoarders were creating problems.