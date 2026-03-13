LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > LPG Cylinder Crisis Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media: Netizens Say, ‘Sunaar Ki Dukaan Pe Milega’, Induction Stove Steals The Limelight

Amid an LPG gas shortage and long queues at agencies, social media users are sharing memes to humorously highlight consumers’ struggles.

Internet is filled with lpg memes (Image:X)
Internet is filled with lpg memes (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 13, 2026 17:26:26 IST

LPG Gas Crisis: While the country reels under the acute shortage of LPG gas cylinders, with long lines witnessed outside gas agencies, netizens have found a way to vent the frustration through a meme frenzy on social media.

Many users have shared gas cylinder memes across social media platforms such as X, Reddit, and Facebook, highlighting the comical side of the problems faced by consumers.

One meme suggests that buying gold is now cheaper than buying gas. Another meme takes a funny punch at the latest Ranveer Kapoor hit ‘Dhurandhar’, renaming it to Cylinder.

In one widely shared video, a man is seen making tea by using an upside-down electric iron as a makeshift stove, jokingly captioned, “Gas problem solved.”

Check Out These Amusing LPG Memes –

Government Clarifies No Shortage 

Even as the households and commercial entities face issues with the gas cylinder supplies, Union government on Thursday clarified that there is no shortage of LPG gas in the country and the supply constraints by the hoarders were creating problems.  

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 5:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
